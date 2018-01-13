CelebInspiration: How to dress for Lohri

January 13, 2018 09:01 IST

Let your fashion do the talking this festive season.

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

If you thought the festive season has ended and the party is over, you are highly mistaken!

With the Lohri festival approaching, it's time to gear up for the preparations as the grand, joyous harvest festival is one of the biggest festivals of North India.

This bonfire festival celebrated with rewaris, gazzak, dhol and nagadas is something everyone looks forward to. But, what to wear for the highly vivacious, traditional and classic festival is the big question?

While people love to dance to the tunes of happiness and gratification to the fullest during the festival, let's find out the appropriate dressing ideas to enhance the festival bliss, reliving the cultural spirit.

Here are some interesting tips by fashion designer Prarena Grover that might help you.

Go desi

Photograph: Sonam Kapooor/Instagram

Get into your desi avatar with bright and embellished traditional kurtis, paired with contrasting shades of salwars.

Ethnic jackets, capes and blazers





Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Ethnic jackets in silk or tussar with heavy embroidery like phulkari work or patch work are also a good option.

You can team them up with a pair of cigarette pants to beautify the look.

Juttis and chappals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Lohri feel becomes all the more amazing when you are ready to flaunt around in fancy juttis or chappals.

Since they are available in multiple colours, you can choose the best that matches your dress perfectly.

Potlis





Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

To complete the look, you can go for a potli made of brocade, silk or tissue. This would reflect the true 'Punjabi appeal' in your entire style.

Style tips for men

• Men can choose to wear sleeveless khadi/nehru jackets over their kurtas.

• Experiment with floral printed kurtas and dhotis, paired with a Jodhpuri jacket.

• If you want to avoid a desi look, wear a kimono-styled suit and team it up with a nice printed turban.

• For the choice of footwear there are leather sandals, kolhapuri chappals or even juttis.