Brace yourself! India's sexiest celebs are here

May 28, 2018 17:01 IST

From Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Hardik Pandya to Rahul Khanna, meet the celebs who walked the red carpet at GQ's Best Dressed.

Take a look!

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in white and black.



Sidharth Malhotra stuck to all-white separates .

Bhavesh Joshi was accompanied by Anil Kapoor .

Say hi to Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan Kapoor.



Ayushmann Khurrana stuck to his cute boy image in a lilac suit .

K L Rahul paired his stylish separates with white shoes .

Designer Nikhil Mehra shares the frame with Leander Paes and Hardik Pandya .

Jim Sarbh cut an impressive figure in a tweed suit .

AD Singh kept it traditional in Indian separates .

Rahul Khanna made a dashing entry in black .

Rahul Bose all suited up for the red carpet.

It's a rock star look for Imaad Shah .

Kunal Rawal made an entry in an asymmetrical jacket with matching trousers and boots .

Harshvardhan Rane let his clothes do the talking .

Photographs by Pradeep Bandekar.