Rediff.com  » Getahead » Brace yourself! India's sexiest celebs are here

Brace yourself! India's sexiest celebs are here

May 28, 2018 17:01 IST

From Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Hardik Pandya to Rahul Khanna, meet the celebs who walked the red carpet at GQ's Best Dressed. 

Take a look!

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in white and black.

GQ

Sidharth Malhotra stuck to all-white separates.

GQ

Bhavesh Joshi was accompanied by Anil Kapoor.

Bhavesh

Say hi to Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Ayushmaan

Ayushmann Khurrana stuck to his cute boy image in a lilac suit.

GQ

K L Rahul paired his stylish separates with white shoes.

GQ

Designer Nikhil Mehra shares the frame with Leander Paes and Hardik Pandya.

Jim

Jim Sarbh cut an impressive figure in a tweed suit.

GQ

AD Singh kept it traditional in Indian separates.

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna made a dashing entry in black.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose all suited up for the red carpet.

Imaad Shah

It's a rock star look for Imaad Shah.

GQ

Kunal Rawal made an entry in an asymmetrical jacket with matching trousers and boots.

GQ

Harshvardhan Rane let his clothes do the talking.

Photographs by Pradeep Bandekar.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Hardik Pandya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhavesh Joshi, Hrithik Roshan, Rahul Khanna
 

