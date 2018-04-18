Remembering Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe

April 18, 2018 11:47 IST

Maxim India pays ode to one of Hollywood's most fashionable cover girls.

Photograph: Maxim India's April mag cover.

Maxim India seems to have found the best way to celebrate Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe.

The magazine featured a photo of the American actress, dressed in a two-piece, on the cover of their April issue, which pays tribute to Hollywood bombshells who reshaped pop culture.

Maxim India uploaded the cover and wrote: 'Featuring the immortal Marilyn Monroe in our first-ever classics issue, filled with sublime profiles, spiffy ideas and dapper style.'

'Marilyn Monroe had an Insta-worthy lifestyle long before photo filters took over!' the mag captioned this pic.