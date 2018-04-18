rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Remembering Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe

April 18, 2018 11:47 IST

Maxim India pays ode to one of Hollywood's most fashionable cover girls. 

Maxim India

Photograph: Maxim India's April mag cover.

Maxim India seems to have found the best way to celebrate Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe. 

The magazine featured a photo of the American actress, dressed in a two-piece, on the cover of their April issue, which pays tribute to Hollywood bombshells who reshaped pop culture. 

Maxim India uploaded the cover and wrote: 'Featuring the immortal Marilyn Monroe in our first-ever classics issue, filled with sublime profiles, spiffy ideas and dapper style.'

Marilyn Monroe

'Marilyn Monroe had an Insta-worthy lifestyle long before photo filters took over!' the mag captioned this pic. 
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Maxim India, Marilyn Monroe, Hollywood
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use