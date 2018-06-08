rediff.com

How can anyone eat so much and yet stay fit?

June 08, 2018 12:05 IST

This week on our foodporn diaries, we profile American model Hilary Rhoda.

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

The New York based model may have a body to die for. But that is no excuse for Hilary Rhoda to discontinue her love for good food and all things sweet and fattening.
Scroll down to see the amount of food she's relished and how she takes the term 'foodie' to a different level. Photographs: Hilary Rhoda

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

She's halfway through a plateful of pasta, but doesn't look an inch tired or ready to give up. 

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

Slurping on slow cooked chicken noodle soup....mmmm!

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

Who said models don't snack? Cheesy fries anyone?

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

'Why waste your time with anything OTHER than a top-split new england style hot dog bun for this kind of business ppl,' Rhoda wrote against this picture.

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

Birthday cake, with a Swedish twist! Made with piled-up semlor, delicious cream bun goodness, Hilary said about this one.

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

And if you thought, she only eats and feasts, look at her in her happy baking apron.

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

'Forgive me Father for these are my sinssss... From scratch soft-batch, Speculoos cookie butter, brown sugar cookies,' the model confessed ahead of Christmas last year.

Food diaries of Hilary Rhoda

Only a true foodie will get this message. BTW, when's the next flight to New York?

