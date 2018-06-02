The food Deepika loves, but Abhishek hates

She just revealed her love for this veggie on Twitter.
Recently, Abhishek Bachchan made a revelation on Twitter by expressing his dislike for broccoli.
'Why? Why would do such a thing? Why?' he asked. 'I mean... who even likes broccoli?' he tweeted.
His tweet was quickly followed up with another tweet with a photo of a salad made of quinoa and broccoli.
'Talk about #MurphysLaw. Guess the Mrs read my last post,' he joked.
Deepika Padukone, who read Abhishek's tweet, responded by saying: 'Mmeeeee!!!'
While we aren't sure if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fan of broccoli, the series of posts on Twitter definitely prove that Abhishek hates it, while Deepika simply loves broccoli.
If you happen to be a broccoli lover like Deepika, we have three recipes for you. Scroll down to find out more!
Broccoli Pops
Recipe and photograph by Divya Nair/Rediff.com
Ingredients
- 250 gm broccoli
- 100 gm grated cheese
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp finely chopped green chillies
- 2 tbsp bread crumbs or all purpose flour
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat water in a deep bottomed pan. Add broccoli and boil for up to two minutes.
- Drain the water and finely chop the broccoli.
- In a pan, add broccoli, cheese, ginger garlic paste, chillies, salt and bread crumbs (or all purpose flour).
- Add salt and bind them well to make a thick dough.
- Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile pre-heat your oven to 150 degree.
- Take out the broccoli dough and make small balls.
- Grease grilling pan with some oil and arrange the broccoli pops.
- Grill for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Serve hot with sauce of your choice.
Note: If you do not have an oven, you may also coat the broccoli balls with bread crumbs or oatmeal and fry them in oil. You may drain the excess oil using a tissue paper.
Broccoli soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- Few cloves of garlic, chopped
- 1 bunch of broccoli
- 1 large potato
- Vegetable stock (around 3-4 cups)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a pan. Add chopped onion and garlic, and saute till it turns soft.
- Add chopped broccoli and potato, and stir.
- Pour in the vegetable stock and let it shimmer for 10-15 mintues. Add salt and pepper as per taste.
- Once done, let it cool a little and using a blender, blend the mixture until smooth.
- Reheat the mixture and serve warm. You can add some grated cheese before serving.
Broccoli cheese pasta inspired from Moshe's recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 large broccoli floret (about 250 gm)
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 8-10 pods of garlic, chopped
- 3-4 tsp chilli flakes
- 500 gm a la dente penne
- 2 tbsp of butter
- 3 tbsp of flour
- 3 medium tomatoes
- One cup milk
- One cup water
- 1 tsp pepper, flat
- Cup of cream
- Salt
- Roasted flaked almonds, optional
- Salli
Method:
- Grind tomatoes with minimum water.
- Saute chopped garlic and onions in butter.
- Add chopped broccoli.
- Add flour and saute till flour browns a little.
- Add milk and water and whisk. Add salt, pepper and paprika as per taste.
- Mix the tomato puree. Add the grated cheese and allow the sauce to thicken.
- Boil penne separately.
- Before serving, mix the penne with the white sauce broccoli and add the cream. Heat on low flame, so that the dish is warm when you serve.
- Adjust for water and salt. Before serving sprinkle a handful of salli on top.
this
Comment
article