rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The food Deepika loves, but Abhishek hates

The food Deepika loves, but Abhishek hates

Last updated on: June 02, 2018 13:18 IST

She just revealed her love for this veggie on Twitter. 

Deepika Padukone 

Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan made a revelation on Twitter by expressing his dislike for broccoli.

Abhishek

'Why? Why would do such a thing? Why?' he asked. 'I mean... who even likes broccoli?' he tweeted. 

Abhishek

His tweet was quickly followed up with another tweet with a photo of a salad made of quinoa and broccoli. 

'Talk about #MurphysLaw. Guess the Mrs read my last post,' he joked. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who read Abhishek's tweet, responded by saying: 'Mmeeeee!!!'

While we aren't sure if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fan of broccoli, the series of posts on Twitter definitely prove that Abhishek hates it, while Deepika simply loves broccoli.  

If you happen to be a broccoli lover like Deepika, we have three recipes for you. Scroll down to find out more!

Broccoli Pops

Broccoli pops

Recipe and photograph by Divya Nair/Rediff.com

Ingredients

  • 250 gm broccoli
  • 100 gm grated cheese
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp finely chopped green chillies
  • 2 tbsp bread crumbs or all purpose flour
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Heat water in a deep bottomed pan. Add broccoli and boil for up to two minutes.
  • Drain the water and finely chop the broccoli.
  • In a pan, add broccoli, cheese, ginger garlic paste, chillies, salt and bread crumbs (or all purpose flour).
  • Add salt and bind them well to make a thick dough.
  • Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile pre-heat your oven to 150 degree.
  • Take out the broccoli dough and make small balls.
  • Grease grilling pan with some oil and arrange the broccoli pops.
  • Grill for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Serve hot with sauce of your choice.

Note: If you do not have an oven, you may also coat the broccoli balls with bread crumbs or oatmeal and fry them in oil. You may drain the excess oil using a tissue paper.

Broccoli soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • Few cloves of garlic, chopped
  • 1 bunch of broccoli
  • 1 large potato
  • Vegetable stock (around 3-4 cups)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  • Heat the olive oil in a pan. Add chopped onion and garlic, and saute till it turns soft. 
  • Add chopped broccoli and potato, and stir. 
  • Pour in the vegetable stock and let it shimmer for 10-15 mintues. Add salt and pepper as per taste.
  • Once done, let it cool a little and using a blender, blend the mixture until smooth. 
  • Reheat the mixture and serve warm. You can add some grated cheese before serving. 

Broccoli cheese pasta inspired from Moshe's recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 large broccoli floret (about 250 gm)
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 8-10 pods of garlic, chopped
  • 3-4 tsp chilli flakes
  • 500 gm a la dente penne
  • 2 tbsp of butter
  • 3 tbsp of flour
  • 3 medium tomatoes
  • One cup milk
  • One cup water
  • 1 tsp pepper, flat
  • Cup of cream
  • Salt
  • Roasted flaked almonds, optional
  • Salli

Method:

  • Grind tomatoes with minimum water. 
  • Saute chopped garlic and onions in butter. 
  • Add chopped broccoli. 
  • Add flour and saute till flour browns a little.
  • Add milk and water and whisk. Add salt, pepper and paprika as per taste.
  • Mix the tomato puree. Add the grated cheese and allow the sauce to thicken. 
  • Boil penne separately. 
  • Before serving, mix the penne with the white sauce broccoli and add the cream. Heat on low flame, so that the dish is warm when you serve. 
  • Adjust for water and salt. Before serving sprinkle a handful of salli on top.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rai Bachchan, Divya, Mrs
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use