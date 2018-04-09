Photos! This globetrotter practices yoga in the most unlikely places

April 09, 2018 13:01 IST

This globetrotting yogi can break into a yoga pose just about anywhere.

Meet Caitlin Turner aka The Gypset Goddess, who loves to jet set and has been travelling the world introducing people to yoga.

A yoga teacher -- she started practising back in 2007 -- and blogger, she has been documenting her yoga travels on her Instagram page much to the delight of her 3,67,000 followers.

Her goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and her pics will inspire you to push the limits.

Whether she is travelling by a metro, seated atop an elephant, in the woods or the beach, Caitlin likes to practice yoga.

Take a look at the stunning destinations she has travelled too!

At Los Angeles, California. 'More liberation, less limitation,' she captioned this pic. Caitlin hopes to travel as much as she can, and inspire people.

All photographs: Courtesy @gypsetgoddess/Instagram





At Tulum, Quintana Roo.

At Hanakapiai Falls, Hawaii. 'I hiked 8 miles to get here and it was worth every step, but there were many steps along the way, where that pessimistic voice in my head told me that I couldn't do it, and I should stop.'

At Na Pali Coast.

She doesn't hesitate to do yoga in the metro.

Or the woods! The handstand is her favourite yoga pose.

Caitlin stretches on the rocks overlooking New York City.

The beach remains her all-time favourite jaunt.