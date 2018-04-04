Ab-licious! She's a Roadies winner, bikini athlete and Instagram sensation

Last updated on: April 04, 2018 11:27 IST

Shweta Mehta can put men to shame with her body building regime.

You'll remember Shweta Mehta as the winner of Roadies Rising season 15.

In the last four months, the software engineer-turned-fitness enthusiast, has already graced the cover of five magazines.

Working as an IT professional in Bangalore, she stood third in the Jerai Women's Physique competition in 2016, and decided to give up her career for fitness.

There was a time when she hated going to the gym and didn't like weights. But all that's changed now!

Shweta who represented India at the Asia Championship as a bikini fitness athlete, has been inspiring people with her strength training pics

Take a look at her pics! It's all the motivation you need on a lazy Wednesday morning.

Sexy or strong? Haryana-based Shweta Mehta auditioned for Roadies thrice in the past, but she was finally selected for season 15. All photographs: Couresty Shweta Mehta/Instagram

A professional bodybuilder and figure athlete, Shweta has dedicated hours into building a physique like this. When she was finally selected for the Roadies' auditions, she left judge Neha Dhupia impressed by doing squats with cricketer Harbhajan Singh seated on her shoulders.

Her drool-worthy pics have made her a favourite on Instagram.

Shweta graced the cover of five magazines in less than four months including Fitmag's April 2018 cover.

But her all-time favourite cover is this one!

Shweta after winning Jerai Women's Physique contest in 2016. She was Jerai Women's Fitness Model runner-up in 2015.