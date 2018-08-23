When Kohli went past Lara, Waugh, Smith...

August 23, 2018 08:59 IST

The Trent Bridge Triumph was India's second biggest win against England in England.

Rajneesh Gupta serves up the interesting numbers from the third Test.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates the fall of an English wicket during the third Test in Nottingham. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India got back to winning ways with a thumping 203 run victory in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, to keep their hopes alive in the five match series.

203 The run margin by which India won the Test -- its second biggest against England in England.

India's biggest wins against England (by run margin)

Margin Venue Season 279 runs Leeds 1986 246 runs Visakhapatnam 2016-2017 203 runs Nottingham 2018 187 runs Kolkata 1961-1962 140 runs Bengaluru 1976-1977

3 Number of times India have won the third Test of a five-match series after suffering defeats in the first two games. The other two instances came against the West Indies in 1974-1975 and Australia in 1977-1978.

5 Number of Indian captains to beat England in a Test, both in England and in India. Virat Kohli joined Ajit Wadekar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

521 The target set by India for England -- the third highest fourth innings target they have ever set in Test cricket.

Highest 4th innings targets set by India

Target Opponent Venue Season Score Result (for India) 617 New Zealand Wellington 2008-2009 281/8 Match drawn 550 Sri Lanka Galle 2017 245 Won by 304 runs 521 England Nottingham 2018 317 Won by 203 runs 516 Australia Mohali 2008-2009 195 Won by 320 runs 509 Sri Lanka Ahmedabad 2005-2006 249 Won by 259 runs 500 England The Oval 2007 369/6 Match drawn

22 Number of Tests Kohli has won as captain. He moved ahead of Sourav Ganguly's tally of 21 Test wins. Now only Dhoni -- with 27 wins -- is ahead of Kohli among all Indian captains.

2013 The only other time Kohli was dismissed in the 90s in Tests before getting out on 97 in the first innings of the Nottingham Test.

The earlier such instance came against South Africa at Johannesburg when J P Duminy had him caught by A B de Villiers on 96.

Between the two 90s, Kohli has scored 17 hundreds -- an Indian record.

9 Number of innings after which India posted a 300-plus total in England. The last 300-plus score for India had come at Southampton in 2014.

2 Number of bowlers to have taken 100 wickets against India in Tests. Jimmy Anderson joined Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan when he dismissed Hardik Pandya in the first innings.

29 Number of balls Hardik Pandya took to take his 5 wickets in the first innings.

Only one Indian bowler has raced to a 5 wicket haul in fewer balls (from coming on to bowl the first time) -- Harbhajan Singh in 27 balls against the West Indies at Kingston in 2006.

38.2 Overs needed by India to bowl England out in the first innings -- the fewest they have taken in dismissing England in England.

4 Number of times India have posted a total of 300 or more in both innings of a Test in England.

Three of such instances have come at Nottingham!

3.93 Number of innings Kohli has taken in scoring a hundred while captaining the side in Tests. Only one player -- Don Bradman -- had a better rate of scoring hundreds as captain.

Lowest innings per hundred ratio as captain in Tests

Inns/100 Inns 100s Don Bradman 2.71 38 14 Virat Kohli 3.93 63 16 Steven Smith 4 60 15 Mahela Jayawardene 4.71 66 14 Steve Waugh 5.53 83 15 Graham Gooch 5.73 63 11 Brian Lara 6.07 85 14

23 Number of Test hundreds Kohli has made in Test cricket, joining the ranks with Virender Sehwag.

Only three batsmen are now ahead of him in scoring tons for India.

Kohli, however, has taken the fewest innings per hundred among the lot.

Most Test hundreds by Indian batsmen

100s Inns Innings/100 Sachin Tendulkar 51 329 6.45 Rahul Dravid 36 286 7.94 Sunil Gavaskar 34 214 6.29 Virat Kohli 23 118 5.13 Virender Sehwag 23 180 7.83

1,834 Runs Kohli has scored as captain in Tests outside India -- the most by an Indian.

He went ahead of Sourav Ganguly's tally of 1,693 runs.

10 Number of Tests in which Hardik Pandya has scored a hundred and also taken a 5 wicket haul.

Among all Indians, only four have achieved both milestones in fewer Tests since debut.

Fewest Tests to a hundred and a 5 wicket haul (for India)

3 R Ashwin 4 Lala Amarnath 6 Vinoo Mankad 7 Dattu Phadkar 10 Salim Durrani 10 Kapil Dev 10 Hardik Pandya 14 Ravi Shastri

1 K L Rahul became the first fielder to take seven catches in a Test in England.

He is the third Indian to take seven catches in a Test.

Yajurvindra Singh did so against England at Bengaluru in 1976-1977 on debut.

Ajinkya Rahane held 8 catches (a world record) against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015.

2 Number of England players to complete the all-round double of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets.

Stuart Broad shared the honour with Ian Botham while batting in the second innings.

A little later Stuart completed the rare double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests in a particular country (England in his case).

Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and now Stuart Broad are the only players to accomplish this feat.

7 Number of dismissals debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made in the Test -- 5 in the first innings and 2 in the second. He now holds the record of most dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper on debut.

Earlier in the Test, Pant became the first Indian and 12th player in the world to hit a six as the first scoring shot of a Test career.

3 Number of Indian fast bowlers to have taken two 5 wicket hauls in the first four Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah joined Mohammad Nissar (1936) and Manoj Prabhakar (1989) to do so.

3 Number of times two Indian bowlers have taken a 5 wicket haul in the same Test in England.

Two Indian bowlers taking a 5 wicket haul in the same Test in England

Venue Player Manchester 1946 Lala Amarnath (5/96) Vinoo Mankad (5/101) Lord's 2014 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6/82) Ishant Sharma (7/74) Nottingham 2018 Hardik Pandya (5/28) Jasprit Bumrah (5/85)

19 Number of wickets taken by Indian fast bowlers in the Test (14 of them caught by Rishabh Pant or K L Rahul.

The only time the Indian fast bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test was earlier this year against South Africa in Johannesburg.