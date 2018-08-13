Lord's in Numbers: India's worst defeat under Kohli

August 13, 2018 13:52 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the Lord's Test.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad appeals for Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

82.2 Number of overs India batted in the Test -- 35.2 overs in the first innings and 47 in the second.

There have been only four Tests where India batted for even fewer overs while getting dismissed twice in the Test.

The fewest they have batted is 58.1 overs, also against England at Manchester in 1952. 7 Number of times a side have won a Test by an innings margin despite no play on the first day.

This was the second such instance for India -- both came against England.

Sides winning a Test by innings margin despite no play on the first day

Margin Australia beat South Africa Cape Town 1935-1936 Innings and 78 runs England beat New Zealand Leeds 1958 Inning and 71 runs England beat India Birmingham 1974 Innings and 78 runs England beat Pakistan Lord's 1978 Innings and 120 runs England beat Pakistan Lord's 2001 Innings and 9 runs New Zealand beat Bangladesh Hamilton 2001-2002 Innings and 52 runs England beat India Lord's 2018 Innings and 159 runs

1 India suffered its first innings defeat in 37 Tests under Virat Kohli. 6 Number of Indian openers to get a pair in a Test (getting out for a duck in both innings).

Murali Vijay joined Pankaj Roy (v England, 1952), Farokh Engineer (v West Indies, 1974-1975), Wasim Jaffer (v Bangladesh, 2007), Virender Sehwag (v England, 2011) and Shikhar Dhawan (v South Africa, 2015-2016). 4 Number of times India have two batsmen getting a pair in the same Test (Murali Vijay was followed by Kuldeep Yadav).

Jimmy Anderson became the first bowler to inflict two pairs in a Test against India. 0 Number of times an Indian batsman was top scorer in both innings while batting at number 8 or below before Lord's Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian to do so by scoring 29 and 33* in two innings. 44.72 The Difference in India's bowling average and batting average in the Test -- the biggest in a Test under Virat Kohli. 189 Runs added by England's sixth wicket pair of Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

This was after England were 5 down for 131.

There have been only three better performances when a sixth wicket pair put on more runs than first five wickets combined against India.

6th wicket partnership adding more than first five wickets vs India

Score 6th wkt For Venue Season Result 94/5 to 446/6 352 New Zealand Wellington 2013-2014 Match drawn 150/5 to 357/6 207 Pakistan Kolkata 2007-2008 Match drawn 99/5 to 296/6 197 Australia Mumbai>/td> 2000-2001 Australia won by 10 wickets 131/5 to 320/6 189 England Lord's 2018 England won by an innings and 159 runs 58/5 to 229/6 171 England Mumbai 1979-1980 England won by 10 wickets

IMAGE: Chris Woakes's bowling in the first innings and his unbeaten 137 earned him the Player of the Match Award. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

4.49 England's run-rate : 396/7d in 88.1 overs. There have been only two better performances in an innings of 300 or more for England against India. 137 Chris Woakes's 137 not out was higher than India's score in either innings at Lord's.

There have been nine other instances of an opposition player outscoring India in either innings of a Test/

This was the first time an allrounder/bowler had performed this feat.

Individual score higher than India's either innings in a Test

Score India's totals Venue Season Don Bradman 185 58 and 98 Brisbane 1947-1948 Len Hutton 104 58 and 82 Manchester 1952 Rohan Kanhai 256 124 and 154 Calcutta 1958-1959 Greg Chappell 204 201 and 201 Sydney 1980-1981 Javed Miandad 280* 189 and 273 Hyderabad 1982-1983 Alastair Cook 294 224 and 244 Birmingham 2011 David Warner 180 161 and 171 Perth 2011-2012 Joe Root 149* 148 and 94 The Oval 2014 Steven Smith 109 105 and 107 Pune 2016-2017 Chris Woakes 137* 107 & 130 Lord's 2018

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates Murali Vijay's wicket. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images