Lord's in Numbers: India's worst defeat under Kohli

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the Lord's Test.
|82.2
|
Number of overs India batted in the Test -- 35.2 overs in the first innings and 47 in the second.
|7
|
Number of times a side have won a Test by an innings margin despite no play on the first day.
Sides winning a Test by innings margin despite no play on the first day
|Margin
|Australia beat South Africa
|Cape Town
|1935-1936
|Innings and 78 runs
|England beat New Zealand
|Leeds
|1958
|Inning and 71 runs
|England beat India
|Birmingham
|1974
|Innings and 78 runs
|England beat Pakistan
|Lord's
|1978
|Innings and 120 runs
|England beat Pakistan
|Lord's
|2001
|Innings and 9 runs
|New Zealand beat Bangladesh
|Hamilton
|2001-2002
|Innings and 52 runs
|England beat India
|Lord's
|2018
|Innings and 159 runs
|1
|
India suffered its first innings defeat in 37 Tests under Virat Kohli.
|6
|
Number of Indian openers to get a pair in a Test (getting out for a duck in both innings).
|4
|
Number of times India have two batsmen getting a pair in the same Test (Murali Vijay was followed by Kuldeep Yadav).
|0
|
Number of times an Indian batsman was top scorer in both innings while batting at number 8 or below before Lord's Test.
|44.72
|
The Difference in India's bowling average and batting average in the Test -- the biggest in a Test under Virat Kohli.
|189
|
Runs added by England's sixth wicket pair of Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.
6th wicket partnership adding more than first five wickets vs India
|Score
|6th wkt
|For
|Venue
|Season
|Result
|94/5 to 446/6
|352
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2013-2014
|Match drawn
|150/5 to 357/6
|207
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|2007-2008
|Match drawn
|99/5 to 296/6
|197
|Australia
|Mumbai>/td>
|2000-2001
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|131/5 to 320/6
|189
|England
|Lord's
|2018
|England won by an innings and 159 runs
|58/5 to 229/6
|171
|England
|Mumbai
|1979-1980
|England won by 10 wickets
|4.49
|
England's run-rate : 396/7d in 88.1 overs. There have been only two better performances in an innings of 300 or more for England against India.
|137
|
Chris Woakes's 137 not out was higher than India's score in either innings at Lord's.
Individual score higher than India's either innings in a Test
|Score
|India's totals
|Venue
|Season
|Don Bradman
|185
|58 and 98
|Brisbane
|1947-1948
|Len Hutton
|104
|58 and 82
|Manchester
|1952
|Rohan Kanhai
|256
|124 and 154
|Calcutta
|1958-1959
|Greg Chappell
|204
|201 and 201
|Sydney
|1980-1981
|Javed Miandad
|280*
|189 and 273
|Hyderabad
|1982-1983
|Alastair Cook
|294
|224 and 244
|Birmingham
|2011
|David Warner
|180
|161 and 171
|Perth
|2011-2012
|Joe Root
|149*
|148 and 94
|The Oval
|2014
|Steven Smith
|109
|105 and 107
|Pune
|2016-2017
|Chris Woakes
|137*
|107 & 130
|Lord's
|2018
|103
|
Number of wickets Jimmy Anderson has taken in Tests at Lord's -- the first bowler to complete a century of wickets at this ground.
|4.77
|
Jimmy Anderson's bowling average in the Test -- 9 wickets for 43 runs.
|6
|
Number of ducks Jimmy Anderson inflicted on Indian batsmen in the Lord's Test -- joint-most by any bowler in a Test against India.
|99
|
Number of wickets taken by Jimmy Anderson against India -- the most by any bowler in India-England Tests.
|14
|
Number of players who were part of a winning side without facing a ball, bowling a ball, taking a catch or effecting a stumping. Adil Rashid became the first to do so against India.
