Who are the Paisa Vasool players at IPL-11?

Mayank Markande tops the Paisa Vasool Index at IPL-11.
Who are the others?
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal Rediff's Paisa Vasool Index.
IMAGE: Mayank Markande celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI
On Saturday, April 21, Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji unveiled the Rediff Most Valuable Player Index for Week 2 of IPL-11.
And what about the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that measures how much bang does each player give for the bucks he receives? We compute a player's PVI by dividing the player's total earnings (in Rs or $) so far and dividing it by the 'runs' (MVPI) he has contributed so far.
It is convenient to think of PVI as the amount of money (Rs of $) paid to the player for every 'run' he contributes to the franchise.
And it is probably easier to look at the PVI as $ paid per 'run' because of the fewer digits.
It is a staggering statistic that Chris Gayle charges his franchise just $433 for every 'run' scored.
Anyone receiving less than $500 for every 'run' scored offers outstanding value.
Less than $1,000 is excellent value, less than $1,500 is very good value, and less than $2,000 is good value.
The PVI for the best performing players so far:
Table: Players offering the best value for money so far at IPL-11
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Money Offered (INR)
|Money Offered (US $)
|$ paid per run
|Rs paid per run
|Age
|Type
|MVPI
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|2000000
|31000
|60
|3887
|20
|Bowl
|147
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|IND
|2000000
|31000
|91
|5855
|25
|Bowl
|122
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|AUS
|5000000
|78000
|245
|15699
|23
|Bowl
|91
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|20000000
|312000
|433
|27739
|39
|BAT
|206
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|14000000
|218000
|436
|27972
|26
|BAT
|143
|Sam Billings
|CSK
|ENG
|10000000
|156000
|479
|30722
|27
|WK
|93
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|20000000
|312000
|544
|34843
|31
|AR
|164
|Jason Roy
|DD
|ENG
|15000000
|234000
|553
|35419
|28
|BAT
|121
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|40000000
|625000
|555
|35492
|37
|AR
|322
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|22000000
|343000
|748
|47983
|33
|BAT
|131
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|34000000
|531000
|784
|50177
|24
|BAT
|242
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|30000000
|468000
|863
|55300
|28
|BAT
|155
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|38000000
|593000
|1003
|64243
|26
|BAT
|169
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|28000000
|437000
|1040
|66667
|25
|WK
|120
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|22000000
|343000
|1065
|68323
|29
|Bowl
|92
|SuryakumarYadav
|MI
|IND
|32000000
|500000
|1082
|69264
|28
|BAT
|132
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|30000000
|468000
|1105
|70838
|25
|AR
|121
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|40000000
|625000
|1440
|92166
|30
|BAT
|155
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|56000000
|875000
|1592
|101911
|26
|BAT
|157
|WashingtonSundar
|RCB
|IND
|32000000
|500000
|1605
|102729
|19
|AR
|89
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|52000000
|812000
|1611
|103175
|32
|BAT
|144
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|38000000
|593000
|1645
|105409
|28
|Bowl
|103
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|64000000
|1000000
|1671
|106934
|35
|AR
|171
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|44000000
|687000
|1765
|113052
|28
|WK
|139
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|42000000
|656000
|1913
|122449
|30
|Bowl
|98
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|88000000
|1375000
|1994
|127629
|27
|AR
|197
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|85000000
|1328000
|2010
|128632
|30
|AR
|236
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|80000000
|1250000
|2086
|133511
|23
|WK
|214
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|62000000
|968000
|2324
|148860
|20
|WK
|119
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|74000000
|1156000
|2429
|155462
|33
|WK
|170
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|110000000
|1718000
|2467
|157933
|26
|BAT
|199
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|64000000
|1000000
|2498
|159840
|32
|WK
|143
|Piyush Chawla
|KKR
|IND
|42000000
|656000
|2603
|166667
|29
|Bowl
|90
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|125000000
|1953000
|2632
|168464
|30
|Bowl
|265
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|76000000
|1187000
|2713
|173714
|32
|AR
|125
|Chris Woakes
|RCB
|ENG
|74000000
|1156000
|2923
|187105
|29
|AR
|113
|Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|58000000
|906000
|2969
|190039
|23
|Bowl
|109
|JaspritBumrah
|MI
|IND
|70000000
|1093000
|3358
|215054
|24
|Bowl
|93
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|110000000
|1718000
|3385
|216749
|34
|BAT
|145
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|170000000
|2656000
|3418
|218790
|29
|BAT
|222
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|90000000
|1406000
|3587
|229592
|29
|AR
|112
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|150000000
|2343000
|3719
|238095
|21
|WK
|180
|Bhuvi Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|85000000
|1328000
|3833
|245310
|28
|Bowl
|99
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|150000000
|2343000
|4057
|259740
|31
|BAT
|165
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|150000000
|2343000
|4748
|303951
|37
|WK
|141
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|110000000
|1718000
|5060
|324006
|25
|AR
|97
|Chris Morris
|DD
|SA
|110000000
|1718000
|5278
|337942
|31
|AR
|93
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|96000000
|1500000
|5639
|360902
|28
|BAT
|95
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|110000000
|1718000
|5775
|369748
|31
|BAT
|85
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|125000000
|1953000
|7117
|455539
|27
|AR
|98
All data in our analysis is updated after the 17th match on April 20, 2018.
