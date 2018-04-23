Who are the Paisa Vasool players at IPL-11?

Last updated on: April 23, 2018 09:13 IST

Mayank Markande tops the Paisa Vasool Index at IPL-11.

Who are the others?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal Rediff's Paisa Vasool Index.



IMAGE: Mayank Markande celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

On Saturday, April 21, Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji unveiled the Rediff Most Valuable Player Index for Week 2 of IPL-11.

And what about the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that measures how much bang does each player give for the bucks he receives? We compute a player's PVI by dividing the player's total earnings (in Rs or $) so far and dividing it by the 'runs' (MVPI) he has contributed so far.

It is convenient to think of PVI as the amount of money (Rs of $) paid to the player for every 'run' he contributes to the franchise.

And it is probably easier to look at the PVI as $ paid per 'run' because of the fewer digits.

It is a staggering statistic that Chris Gayle charges his franchise just $433 for every 'run' scored.

Anyone receiving less than $500 for every 'run' scored offers outstanding value.

Less than $1,000 is excellent value, less than $1,500 is very good value, and less than $2,000 is good value.

The PVI for the best performing players so far:

Table: Players offering the best value for money so far at IPL-11

Player's Name Team From Money Offered (INR) Money Offered (US $) $ paid per run Rs paid per run Age Type MVPI Mayank Markande MI IND 2000000 31000 60 3887 20 Bowl 147 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 2000000 31000 91 5855 25 Bowl 122 Billy Stanlake SRH AUS 5000000 78000 245 15699 23 Bowl 91 Chris Gayle KXI WI 20000000 312000 433 27739 39 BAT 206 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 14000000 218000 436 27972 26 BAT 143 Sam Billings CSK ENG 10000000 156000 479 30722 27 WK 93 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 20000000 312000 544 34843 31 AR 164 Jason Roy DD ENG 15000000 234000 553 35419 28 BAT 121 Shane Watson CSK AUS 40000000 625000 555 35492 37 AR 322 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 22000000 343000 748 47983 33 BAT 131 Nitish Rana KKR IND 34000000 531000 784 50177 24 BAT 242 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 30000000 468000 863 55300 28 BAT 155 Evin Lewis MI WI 38000000 593000 1003 64243 26 BAT 169 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 28000000 437000 1040 66667 25 WK 120 Trent Boult DD NZ 22000000 343000 1065 68323 29 Bowl 92 SuryakumarYadav MI IND 32000000 500000 1082 69264 28 BAT 132 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 30000000 468000 1105 70838 25 AR 121 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 40000000 625000 1440 92166 30 BAT 155 Karun Nair KXI IND 56000000 875000 1592 101911 26 BAT 157 WashingtonSundar RCB IND 32000000 500000 1605 102729 19 AR 89 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 52000000 812000 1611 103175 32 BAT 144 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 38000000 593000 1645 105409 28 Bowl 103 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 64000000 1000000 1671 106934 35 AR 171 Jos Buttler RR ENG 44000000 687000 1765 113052 28 WK 139 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 42000000 656000 1913 122449 30 Bowl 98 Krunal Pandya MI IND 88000000 1375000 1994 127629 27 AR 197 Andre Russell KKR WI 85000000 1328000 2010 128632 30 AR 236 Sanju Samson RR IND 80000000 1250000 2086 133511 23 WK 214 Ishan Kishan MI IND 62000000 968000 2324 148860 20 WK 119 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 74000000 1156000 2429 155462 33 WK 170 KL Rahul KXI IND 110000000 1718000 2467 157933 26 BAT 199 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 64000000 1000000 2498 159840 32 WK 143 Piyush Chawla KKR IND 42000000 656000 2603 166667 29 Bowl 90 Sunil Narine KKR WI 125000000 1953000 2632 168464 30 Bowl 265 R Ashwin KXI IND 76000000 1187000 2713 173714 32 AR 125 Chris Woakes RCB ENG 74000000 1156000 2923 187105 29 AR 113 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 58000000 906000 2969 190039 23 Bowl 109 JaspritBumrah MI IND 70000000 1093000 3358 215054 24 Bowl 93 AB de Villiers RCB SA 110000000 1718000 3385 216749 34 BAT 145 Virat Kohli RCB IND 170000000 2656000 3418 218790 29 BAT 222 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 90000000 1406000 3587 229592 29 AR 112 Rishabh Pant DD IND 150000000 2343000 3719 238095 21 WK 180 Bhuvi Kumar SRH IND 85000000 1328000 3833 245310 28 Bowl 99 Rohit Sharma MI IND 150000000 2343000 4057 259740 31 BAT 165 MS Dhoni CSK IND 150000000 2343000 4748 303951 37 WK 141 Hardik Pandya MI IND 110000000 1718000 5060 324006 25 AR 97 Chris Morris DD SA 110000000 1718000 5278 337942 31 AR 93 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 96000000 1500000 5639 360902 28 BAT 95 Suresh Raina CSK IND 110000000 1718000 5775 369748 31 BAT 85 Ben Stokes RR ENG 125000000 1953000 7117 455539 27 AR 98

All data in our analysis is updated after the 17th match on April 20, 2018.