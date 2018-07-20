Zaman smashes double ton as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe

Last updated on: July 20, 2018 20:54 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman became Pakistan’s first double centurion in one-day internationals, when he smashed 210 off 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Friday. Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by 244 runs to go 4-0 up in the series.

The 28-year-old pushed on after registering his third ODI century to surpass Saeed Anwar’s previous record of 194 against India at Chennai in May 1997.

Zaman smashed 24 boundaries and five sixes in a blistering innings and went on to become the sixth international batsman to score a double hundred in the 50-overs format.

Up against a weak Zimbabwe attack, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Zaman adopted a ruthless approach to record the first 300-run opening stand in ODIs.

The record for the highest opening partnership was earlier held by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya, who had added 286 against England at Leeds in July 2006.

Ul-Haq blazed away to 113 off 122 balls, studded with eight fours, before falling to spinner Wellington Masakadza.

Asif Ali joined Zaman to build an unbeaten 95 run partnership as they finished with 399 for 1 at the end of the innings.

Zimbabwe were bowled out in the 43rd over for 155. Zimbabwe's 244-run defeat was their second heaviest in ODIs, and they avoided that calamity only through a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Elton Chigumbura and Donald Tiripano.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth ODI.