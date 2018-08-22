PHOTOS: Brilliant India bounce back to rout England

August 22, 2018 16:28 IST

The victory narrows England's lead in the five-Test series to 2-1 ahead of next Thursday's fourth Test at Southampton.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli shakes hands with James Anderson after winning the third Test in Nottingham. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India wrapped up victory in the third Test against England on Wednesday picking up the final wicket needed to secure a 203-run victory at Trent Bridge.

The victory narrows England's lead in the five-Test series to 2-1 ahead of next Thursday's fourth Test at Southampton.

IMAGE: James Anderson was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 5 as India won by 203 runs. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India needed just 17 balls to get the final wicket with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removing James Anderson who gloved a catch to Ajinkya Rahane.

England ended their second innings 317 all out after Jos Buttler's maiden Test century on Tuesday provided some cheer in what was a poor batting display against fine Indian seam bowling.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane takes the catch to dismiss James Anderson. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The impressive Jaspit Bumrah took five wickets but the entire Indian seam attack produced excellent sustained accuracy on Day 4, helped by some outstanding catching and some awful shot-selection from England's top order.



Jos Buttler's maiden Test century in a 169-run partnership with Ben Stokes (62) provided some resistance after Englands top four had been removed for 62 before lunch.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli walks off the field with his team-mates after winning the third Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Put into bat, India made 329 in their first innings courtesy of Virat Kohli's 97 before England were sent packing for 161 after Hardik Pandya took five for 28.

Kohli hit a century (103) in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (72) and Hardik Pandya (52) also scoring half-centuries to power India to 352 for seven, setting them a huge 521 for victory.