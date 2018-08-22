PHOTOS: Anushka is all smiles as Kohli leads India to victory

August 22, 2018 17:14 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, centre, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Priti Narayan, left, and Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Anushka Sharma was in a jubilant mood after the Indian team led by her husband Virat Kohli crushed England by 203 runs in the third Test in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Captain Kohli led from the front with the bat, scoring 97 and century in the two innings, and was named the man of the match.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli poses with his man of the match award. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Infact, Kohli dedicated the man of the match award to his wife Anushka.



"I want to dedicate this innings to my wife Anushka. She is one who keeps me motivated," said the India captain at the presentation ceremony.



"She is the one who keeps pushing me, She is the one who keeps me positive out there," he added.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma is all smiles after India's victory. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bollywood superstar Anushka has been the target of trolls on social media in the past whenever Kohli failed with the bat. And the Indian batting superstar even took on the trolls and slammed them on Twitter.



"She has copped a lot in the past but she deserves the credit for this one," he said after India's crushing victory at Trent Bridge.

Anushka has been a regular presence in the stands during India's ongoing tour of England. Kohli had also blown kisses at her after he had completed a century in the third Test.