Who will replace Pant as IPL MVP?

May 21, 2018 11:13 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players in IPL-11 at the end of the league stages.

We are at the end of the league phase of IPL-11.

56 matches have been played and eight teams have been reduced to just four.

This has also meant the exit of some of IPL-11's most exciting performers.

The Delhi Daredevils' batting superstar Rishabh Pant with a tally of 684 runs at a strike rate of 174 has signed out.

It was amazing how often he used to take a tumble after playing the pull, putting his everything into the shot, and how many sixes he hit with just one hand (he hit 37 sixes in total!).

Who could replace Pant as the most valuable player of IPL-11?

Pant's MVPI of 897 could be overtaken by Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson (760) or Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine (703) or even the intrepid Ambati Rayadu (675) of the Chennai Super Kings.

Sadly, A B de Villiers (625) has gone and so has K L Rahul (839) -- who some of us think is looking like a 90% Kohli -- and his team-mate Andrew Tye (24 wickets, MVPI: 425).

Hardik Pandya, looking more like a bowling all-rounder these days, has made his exit after 260 runs and 18 wickets.

Umesh Yadav (351) has gone too, but after offering heartening evidence that he still has so much to offer India.

And goodbye Virat Kohli (600); without seeming to really fire big time, he scored 530 runs.

It is goodbye Rohit Sharma (317) too with a tinge of worry. He scored only 286 runs, and on a happier day could easily have taken the Mumbai Indians into the top four.

The table below provides all details. Look at the penultimate column that indicates how many US dollars the franchise owner had to pay per 'run' scored.

These are not batting runs; they are based on the MVPI which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

Among the best 50 performers, the following players contributed their 'runs' for less than $1,000 per 'run': Mayank Markande (126), Ambati Rayadu (508), Kane Williamson (616), Prithvi Shaw (638), Chris Gayle (765), Mandeep Singh (801), Shakib Al Hasan (825), Suryakumar Yadav (880) and Jos Buttler (974).

Table: Best performing players in IPL-11 after the league phase

Rank Player's Name Team From Run Top Score 4's 6's Str Rate W Eco M MVPI Money Offered (US $) $ paid per 'run' Age 1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 684 128 68 37 173.6 0 - 14 897 2343000 2612 21 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 659 95 66 32 158.4 0 - 14 839 1718000 2048 26 3 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 661 84 54 26 143.1 0 - 14 760 468000 616 28 4 Jos Buttler RR ENG 548 95 52 21 155.2 0 - 13 705 687000 974 28 5 Sunil Narine KKR WI 327 75 35 22 189 16 7.6 14 703 1953000 2778 30 6 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 586 100 52 33 153.4 0 - 14 675 343000 508 33 7 AB de Villiers RCB SA 480 90 39 30 174.5 0 - 12 625 1718000 2749 34 8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 530 92 52 18 139.1 0 - 14 600 2656000 4427 29 9 MS Dhoni CSK IND 446 79 23 30 157 0 - 14 597 2343000 3925 37 10 Hardik Pandya MI IND 260 50 20 11 133.3 18 8.9 13 577 1718000 2977 25 11 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 438 50 44 14 149.5 0 - 14 577 1156000 2003 33 12 Shane Watson CSK AUS 438 106 33 27 147.5 6 9 13 569 625000 1098 37 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 512 72 61 16 133.3 0 - 14 568 500000 880 28 14 Krunal Pandya MI IND 228 41 22 10 145.2 12 7.1 14 533 1375000 2580 27 15 Andre Russell KKR WI 264 88 14 26 189.9 13 9.6 14 529 1328000 2510 30 16 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 437 92 53 12 139.6 0 - 13 502 812000 1618 32 17 Suresh Raina CSK IND 391 75 39 11 130.8 0 - 13 439 1718000 3913 31 18 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 411 93 29 21 132.6 0 - 14 433 1093000 2524 23 19 Sanju Samson RR IND 391 92 26 17 138.7 0 - 14 426 1250000 2934 23 20 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 425 74 48 16 131.2 0 - 14 426 1500000 3521 28 21 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 32 14 2 1 84.2 24 8 14 425 1125000 2647 31 22 Evin Lewis MI WI 382 65 32 24 138.4 0 - 13 416 593000 1425 26 23 Chris Gayle KXI WI 368 104 30 27 146 0 - 11 408 312000 765 39 24 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 346 54 30 21 138.4 0 - 14 379 1000000 2639 32 25 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 176 35 18 4 118.9 13 7.9 14 378 312000 825 31 26 Ishan Kishan MI IND 275 62 22 17 149.5 0 - 14 363 968000 2667 20 27 Nitish Rana KKR IND 279 59 25 12 132.2 4 7.1 13 354 531000 1500 24 28 JaspritBumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 90.9 17 6.9 14 353 1093000 3096 24 29 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 3 1 0 0 27.3 20 7.9 14 351 656000 1869 30 30 Karun Nair KXI IND 301 54 23 13 136.2 0 - 13 351 875000 2493 26 31 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 25 17 1 2 119 16 7.2 14 346 1406000 4064 20 32 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 117 33 8 9 205.3 9 8 14 345 968000 2806 19 33 Ben Stokes RR ENG 196 45 13 6 121.7 8 8.2 13 322 1953000 6065 27 34 Rohit Sharma MI IND 286 94 25 12 133 0 - 14 317 2343000 7391 31 35 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 324 65 35 4 119.1 0 - 14 313 625000 1997 30 36 R Ashwin KXI IND 102 45 7 5 143.7 10 8.1 14 309 1187000 3841 32 37 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 14 7 11 296 625000 2111 17 38 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.8 14 293 343000 1171 29 39 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 245 65 27 10 153.1 0 - 9 293 187000 638 18 40 Manish Pandey SRH IND 276 62 22 5 120 0 - 14 286 1718000 6007 29 41 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 86 27 3 4 124.6 9 7.6 14 286 1093000 3822 29 42 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 134 68 8 10 167.5 11 10.2 14 279 1000000 3584 35 43 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 3 2 0 0 21.4 17 8 14 272 593000 2180 28 44 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 252 47 16 11 135.5 0 - 14 272 218000 801 26 45 Vijay Shankar DD IND 212 54 11 11 143.2 1 11.6 13 270 500000 1852 27 46 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 169 47 14 9 140.8 5 8.3 12 270 1406000 5207 29 47 Mayank Markande MI IND 21 7 2 0 87.5 15 8.4 14 246 31000 126 20 48 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 201 53 20 8 124.1 0 - 8 234 437000 1868 25 49 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 0 0 0 0 0 12 7.3 14 232 937000 4039 28 50 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 188 45 15 9 135.3 1 7 12 229 296000 1293 35

