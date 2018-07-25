PHOTOS: Kohli & Co. enjoying time out in UK

July 25, 2018 10:20 IST

The Indian cricketers seem to be making most of some rare off time in the United Kingdom.



A two week gap between the limited overs series and the five-match Test series against England starting on August 1, has given Virat Kohli and his boys the time to travel around UK with their families, while also bond with their team mates as they mix practice with pleasure.





Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have enjoyed their time away from the media glare and the India skipper has been setting some couple goals with his cute selfies on social media.







Shikhar Dhawan has his entire family join him in the UK and they certainly seem to be bonding well with the Kohlis.

The Dhawans went around sightseeing in London and posted a picture from outside the Buckingham Palace.





Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for the Tests with a four-day game for India 'A' against England Lions, where he got a chance to catch up with idol Rahul Dravid, who is the India 'A' coach. Earlier in the month, he also went around to watch some matches at Wimbledon.





KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were seen enjoying bonding during one of their train journeys in the UK.





Pandya posted a picture with some of his team mates as they were out exploring London after a gym session.





Some positive news for India as pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to be on the right path as far his recovery is concerned as he aims to make a comeback from a thumb injury.





Mohammed Shami also seems to be delighted to be back in the mix after enduring some tough times off the field in the last few months.

The five-match Test series between England and India gets underway on August 1 in Birmingham.

Photographs: Twitter

