Congratulations skipper! Pakistan cricket fraternity to Imran Khan

July 27, 2018 16:27 IST

IMAGE: Wahab Riaz called Imran a model of sincerity. Photograph Courtesy: PTI/Twitter

They couldn't stop gushing about Imran Khan's leadership prowess as Pakistani cricketers -- past and present -- congratulated the World Cup-winning former captain for leading his party to power in the country's general elections.

"Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our Country. It was all very formal but I still got to call him Skipper.#ImranKhanPrimeMinister," tweeted Wasim Akram, a former teammate of Imran and himself a former captain.

"A cricketer who became a politician? Or a man who was born to serve this nation, protect our people and lead us in to our own. And one day they will say, that this same man was once a phenomenal cricketer. The time is now for change, Our country Our history!," read one of his earlier tweets, lauding Imran's journey.

Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single largest party in the polls but is short of the majority mark. Imran currently leads the race to be the country's next Prime Minister.

IMAGE: Wasim Arkam dropped in to congratulate. Photograph Courtesy: PTI/Twitter

Another former teammate Waqar Younis was equally effusive in his praise of the man who first spotted his talent after watching him for just a few minutes on TV.

"A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper," he tweeted after Imran's rousing Television address to the nation after the results on Thursday.

"It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country," stated one of his earlier tweets on Imran.

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi and pacer Mohammad Amir also congratulated the former cricketer, who has demigod status in the country and is fondly called the 'Kaptaan'.

"Congrats PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild," the recently-retired Afridi tweeted.

"Congrats to @ImranKhanPTI i hope u guys will do the best for pakistani nation INSHALLAH," added Amir.

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz called Imran a model of sincerity.

"That was one inspiring speech, had the honesty and sincerity of a leader who feels the people of Pakistan My daughter and the children of this generation are going to be part of #NayaPakistan. No words to describe that feeling. Congrats @ImranKhanPTI I'm praying for ur success..," he tweeted.

For all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, Imran's victory is the beginning of a new era for Pakistan.

"Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again, Long Marathon Struggle against corruption, A man of Strong Believe, #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN," he tweeted.

Imran was also congratulated by some Indian cricketers, including veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Many congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI for becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan! I hope you bring about peace and happiness amongst all, and work towards a bigger and brighter future! Wishing you all the best."

Also lauding his journey was former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.

"Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!"