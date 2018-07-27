Tendulkar seeks coach Achrekar's blessings on 'Guru Purnima'

Last updated on: August 01, 2018 00:13 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar visited his coach Ramakant Achrekar to seek his blessings on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima with Atul Ranade in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

On the occasion of 'Guru Purnima', India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a special visit to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.

The Tendulkar-Achrekar story needs no introduction.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar touches Achrekar’s feet. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Tendulkar touched the 86-year-old’s feet and thanked him for all he did for him over the years.

“Today, #GuruPurnima, is the day we remember those who have taught us to be better versions of ourselves. Achrekar Sir, I couldn’t have done all this without you. Don’t forget to thank your gurus and take their blessings. #AtulRanade and I just did,” the legend tweeted.

'Guru Purnima' is a festival dedicated to teachers; it is traditionally celebrated to express gratitude to them.