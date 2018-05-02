Turning Point: Colin's grand six assault in final over

May 02, 2018 08:33 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Colin de Grandhomme sends one of the three sixes he hit into the stands during Tuesday night’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

After losing four wickets in the last two overs, including three in one off Hardik Pandya, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked on course for a total around the 150-run mark in Tuesday night's Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

But New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme changed the script completely with a final over assault.

Facing fellow-countryman Mitchell McClenaghan, the right-hander showed no mercy as he swung the fourth ball of the over to mid-wicket and into the stands for a six.

The fifth delivery was slapped through the covers for a couple before McClenaghan bowled a full toss which was ruled a no-ball for height and Grandhomme held his composure to dispatch it over the square leg fence for another six.

The last delivery was slower in pace but pitched up and Grandhomme smacked it powerfully down the ground for the third six of the over. Grandhomme was unbeaten on 23 off 10 balls. 18 of those runs came via the three sixes.

The last over fetched RCB 24 runs, which not only boosted their total to a competitive 167 for seven in their 20 overs on a difficult wicket, but also raised their confidence while defending it.

The RCB pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj then bowled their hearts out to ensure that their team stayed in the hunt for a place in the play-offs with a 14-run victory after Mumbai Indians were restricted to 153 for seven.

