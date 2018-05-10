'Kohli & Co. have every chance to do well at 2019 WC'

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten on Thursday said that India have a great chance to win 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup under swashbuckling skipper Virat Kohli.

India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach Kirsten was in the national capital as part of a nation-wide talent scout for his upcoming academy Gary Kirsten Cricket India.

Talking to ANI, Kirsten said that though winning a World Cup requires a lot of hard work, he believes the Kohli-led side have a bright chance to clinch the coveted trophy.

"Yeah, I think winning a World Cup is not just something that's going to happen. I think you require a lot to work out for you. You need a lot of luck along the way. There are a lot of good teams out there," he said.

"But, you know, India have a great team and you know they have got every chance under Virat Kohli to compete and do really well. But, so do the other teams," the 50-year-old said of India's chances in World Cup, which is slated to be held from May 30 to July 15 next year.

The former South African cricketer is set to launch his first-ever cricket academy in India and he has chosen Pune as the location.

Excited to be a part of Indian cricket in a different way, former Indian coach Kirsten revealed that he always wanted to engage in coaching business at junior level and this academy is giving him the opportunity.

"I am excited to be a part of Indian cricket in different way. I always wanted to engage in coaching business at junior level. This is giving me an opportunity and it is very exciting. And I am looking forward to it," Kirsten said.

"I think we are just trying to provide an opportunity in the region of Pune to look at young talent around India and to provide them with an opportunity to progress their cricket," he added.

Kirsten is currently mentoring the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The RCB are languishing down to the penultimate spot in the eight-team IPL standings, having won just three of the ten matches they have played so far.