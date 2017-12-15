Super cute! Virat-Anushka share honeymoon picture

Last updated on: December 15, 2017 17:41 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma on their honeymoon. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

And their honeymoon begins!

After their low-key wedding in Italy earlier this week, newly-weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now in Europe for their honeymoon. And, Instagram was their social media of choice as the high-profile couple posted a picture of themselves among snow-clad mountains.

"In heaven, literally", Anushka posted as they posed with her mehendi-clad hands clutching Virat softly on the shoulder.

The Indian cricket captain and Bollywood star tied the knot on December 11, away from the prying eyes of Indian paps.

The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family and pictures were shared only on the date of the wedding on December 11.

After the wedding Anushka and Virat shared a picture of the couple with the wedding planners, saying, "The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners @ShaadiSquad"

"Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We're truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey," they said in identical tweets on the day of their marriage.

Sharma and Kohli, who were married with Hindu wedding rituals, will host a reception in New Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in Mumbai for their industry friends and cricketers on December 26.