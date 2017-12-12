Last updated on: December 12, 2017 14:19 IST

'Congratulations you two! @imVkohli , I’ll share the husband handbook with you. @AnushkaSharma , keep the surname'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their family members during their wedding ceremony. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

India cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma tied the knot, in a private ceremony, in Italy on Monday.

The event was attended by close family members and friends, as no big stars from the cricketing or the movie world were present.

Kohli's current team mates were engaged in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka but they will get a chance to wish the couple during the reception in New Delhi on December 21 followed by another grand party in Mumbai on December 26.



The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Kohli will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to resume her work.



Kohli, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.



Kohli's current and former team mates congratulated the couple on Twitter:

Rohit Sharma‏: Congratulations you two! @imVkohli , I’ll share the husband handbook with you. @AnushkaSharma , keep the surname



Sachin Tendulkar: Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka



VVS Laxman: Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma a very happy married life. #VirushkaWEDDING

Harbhajan Singh: Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe



Ajinkya Rahane: Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma !!! Wishing you’ll the very best for the new journey ahead and Welcome To The Club Captain!



Cheteshwar Pujara: Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life.



Shikhar Dhawan: Congratulations to the lovely couple! God bless @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma



Sourav Ganguly: Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ....have a great life and lots of happiness



BCCI: Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life.



Mohammad Kaif: Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma . May you have a blissful life together. #VirushkaWEDDING