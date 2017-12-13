Rohit's perfect anniversary gift for his wife Ritika!

Last updated on: December 13, 2017 20:22 IST

'I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his double century as wife Ritika looks on from the stands. Photograph: BCCI

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated his third double century to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary, on Wednesday.

"I am happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having the family around is always special," Rohit said after India crushed Sri Lanka by 141 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1, in Mohali.



"This is our second anniversary, but more than that, we won the game. We were determined to do the right things in the middle, and right till the end we did that. As a group, we are looking forward to Vizag," he added.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika is all smiles. Photograph: BCCI

The 30-year-old kissed his ring finger on getting to the century and repeated the gesture when he registered his third ODI double hundred -- the only player to achieve the feat.



Mrs. Sharma showed her nervous side as Rohit closed in on the double century, watching with fingers crossed.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika watches from the stands. Photograph: BCCI

But no sooner than Rohit got to the double hundred, Ritika got a bit emotional and was seen in tears but eventually she was all smiles and cheered her husband's splendid innings.

Rohit, leading the side in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, finished unbeaten on a majestic innings of 208 not out, as he propelled India to a mammoth 392 in their 50 overs.