Remember the English cricketer who proposed to Virat Kohli?

Last updated on: December 13, 2017 14:03 IST

IMAGE: Danielle Wyatt with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Max Wyatt/Twitter

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and India's cricket captain Virat Kohli tied the knot on Monday in an elegant ceremony attended by their families and close friends.

English woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who once surprised Kohli by proposing marriage on Twitter, congratulated the newly weds.

"Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma," she tweeted.

In April 2014, Wyatt had tweeted, "Kohli (sic) marry me."

When someone reminded Wyatt that Kohli is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, she replied: "nah he ain't."

Later in July 2014, Kohli was snapped with Danielle during India’s tour match against Derbyshire.

The England woman star’s brother, Max, posted a photo of the two together on his Twitter account.

The caption could lead many tongues wagging. It read, “These would make a cute couple haha.”

With his grand Tuscan wedding Kohli not only broke Wyatt's heart but also many girls hearts.