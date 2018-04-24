rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunrisers pacer Stanlake ruled out of IPL with injury

Sunrisers pacer Stanlake ruled out of IPL with injury

April 24, 2018 20:38 IST

Billy Stanlake

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake. Photograph: BCCI

Australian pacer Billy Stanlake was on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League after he suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings two days back.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh"edition of the ongoing IPL," a media release from the Sunrisers Hyderabad said.

 

Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament owing to an injury that he sustained in the match against Chennai Super Kings played at Hyderabad on April 22, it added.

"Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," the release said.

According to the release, the pacer has flown back to Australia for further treatment.

The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Billy Stanlake, Chennai Super Kings, IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use