rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Tendulkar's birthday bash with family, friends

PHOTOS: Tendulkar's birthday bash with family, friends

April 24, 2018 14:30 IST

India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 45th birthday with his family and close friends in Mumbai on Monday.

The party was held at the Olive Bar and Kitchen in Bandra, suburban Mumbai on Monday and went up till late night as the guests celebrated with the batting legend.


Tendulkar's wife Anjali and Sara sizzled in their all black numbers, while childhood friend Vinod Kambli also dropped in for the party.

Also present on the occasion were Tendulkar's brother Ajit and former team mates including Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar.

Check out images from Tendulkar's birthday bash:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and daughter Sara. All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar looks all set to party.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara.

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli.

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's brother Ajit.

Ajit Agarkar

IMAGE: Former India and Mumbai pace bowler Ajit Agarkar.
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, IMAGE, Mumbai, Ajit Agarkar, Sara
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use