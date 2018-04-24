PHOTOS: Tendulkar's birthday bash with family, friends

April 24, 2018 14:30 IST

India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 45th birthday with his family and close friends in Mumbai on Monday.



The party was held at the Olive Bar and Kitchen in Bandra, suburban Mumbai on Monday and went up till late night as the guests celebrated with the batting legend.



Tendulkar's wife Anjali and Sara sizzled in their all black numbers, while childhood friend Vinod Kambli also dropped in for the party.



Also present on the occasion were Tendulkar's brother Ajit and former team mates including Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar.



Check out images from Tendulkar's birthday bash:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and daughter Sara. All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar looks all set to party.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli.

IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's brother Ajit.

IMAGE: Former India and Mumbai pace bowler Ajit Agarkar.