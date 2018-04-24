PHOTOS: Wankhede celebrates Tendulkar's birthday!

April 24, 2018 20:02 IST

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad was relegated to the sidelines as cricket fans at the Wankhede stadium used the opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Mumbai's darling son Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 45 on Tuesday.



The Mumbai Indians mentor was the centre of attention and was greeted by players and support staff of both teams.



Infact, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is doing commentary for the IPL, also presented Tendulkar with a birthday gift ahead of the match.



The fans, who thronged the Wankhede stadium, carried posters with birthday wishes for the Indian batting legend.



See below how Wankhede celebrated Tendulkar's special day:

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. All Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Shikhar Dhawan.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

IMAGE: Fans celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's birthday at the Wankhede stadium.

