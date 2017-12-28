Rohit, easily the best

December 28, 2017 09:23 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the most valuable players in the Sri Lanka ODI series.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma goes big during his century in Indore on December 22, the joint fastest T20I ton. Photograph: BCCI

Everything went right for Rohit Sharma after the early hiccup at Dharamsala.

He scored his third ODI double century, settled down most comfortably as India's stop-gap captain, and was India's most valuable player by a long mile in the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.

This is indeed a very good India ODI team, and, in Indian conditions, it is practically unbeatable.

How else does one explain why this team didn't even miss Virat Kohli, the finest ODI batsman of this generation?

Shreyas Iyer looked promising, Shikhar Dhawan found things ridiculously simple, and India had too many good bowlers with not enough wickets to get!

The Sri Lankan trio of Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal and Upul Tharanga carved out one surprise win, but then ran out of fire. India, on the other hand, had far too much ammunition.

Then there was Hardik Pandya always lurking and always doing something significant (more with the balls these days), and there was M S Dhoni who batted with grit, stumped with aplomb, and often proved to be the captain behind the captain.

Table 1 lists the most valuable players of the series.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

Table 1: Most Valuable Players in the India-Sri Lanka series

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Matches MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma 217 208 13 13 120.6 0 - 3 294 2 Shikhar Dhawan 168 100 22 2 106.3 0 - 3 219 3 Shreyas Iyer 162 88 18 3 101.3 0 2 3 199 4 Angelo Mathews 153 111 16 3 75.7 1 3.9 3 186 5 Upul Tharanga 151 95 23 3 106.3 0 - 3 184 6 Yujvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.3 3 142 7 Hardik Pandya 18 10 3 0 120 4 5.1 3 122 8 Suranga Lakmal 12 11 0 0 50 4 4.5 3 120 9 Kuldeep Yadav 19 19 4 0 76 3 4.2 2 100 10 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.6 3 99 11 M S Dhoni 72 65 10 3 78.3 0 - 3 97 12 Thisara Perera 11 6 1 0 122.2 5 7.7 3 92 13 Niroshan Dickwella 56 26 11 0 116.7 0 - 3 87 14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.8 3 76 15 Akila Dananjaya 12 11 2 0 57.1 2 5 3 56 16 S Samarawickrama 42 42 5 0 73.7 0 - 1 37 17 Sachith Pathirana 9 7 1 0 45 2 6.6 3 24 18 D Gunathilaka 30 16 3 0 71.4 0 12 3 23 19 Asela Gunaratne 51 34 5 0 63 0 8 3 20 20 Lahiru Thirimanne 21 21 1 0 55.3 0 - 2 20 21 Dinesh Karthik 26 26 3 0 53.1 0 - 3 16 22 Washington Sundar 0 0 0 0 - 1 6.5 1 15 23 Nuwan Pradeep 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.7 3 3 24 Manish Pandey 2 2 0 0 13.3 0 - 3 -9

*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.