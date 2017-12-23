rediff.com

Rohit's Amazing 100: Check the stunning numbers

Rohit's Amazing 100: Check the stunning numbers

Last updated on: December 23, 2017 12:53 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents the stunning numbers about Rohit's dazzling feat.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action during the T20 at Indore, December 22, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma shred the Sri Lankan bowling attack enroute to registering the joint fastest century in T20 Internationals.

 

Rohit blasted his way to a scintillating hundred off just 35 balls, equalling South Africa's David Miller's world record against Bangladesh earlier this year.

The previous fastest hundred by an Indian batsman in T20 Internnationals was hit by K L Rahul off just 46 balls against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Fastest hundreds in Twenty20 Internationals:

BallsBatsmanForVsVenueYear
35 David Miller South Africa Bangladesh Potchefstroom 2017
35 Rohit Sharma India Sri Lanka Indore 2017
45 Richard Levi South Africa New Zealand Hamilton 2012
46 Faf du Plessis South Africa West Indies Johannesburg 2015
46 K L Rahul India West Indies Lauderhill 2016
47 Aaron Finch Australia England Southampton 2013
47 Chris Gayle West Indies England Mumbai 2016
48 Evin Lewis West Indies India Lauderhill 2016
49 Glenn Maxwell Australia Sri Lanka Pallekele 2016

Rohit took his time to get going, but threw caution to the wind once he crossed the 50-run mark.

'There is a template to my batting which I follow. Try to hold my shape,' he said after the game.

At one stage, he looked on course for a double century as he raced past his century in the 12th over, but he eventually fell for a swashbuckling 118 off just 43 balls.

This is how Rohit paced his innings:

Over #BowlerSequenceRunsBalls
1 Angelo Mathews 0 0 4 0 4 0 8 6
2 Dushmantha Chameera 1 9 7
3 Angelo Mathews 1 10 8
4 Dushmantha Chameera      
5 Nuwan Pradeep 6 0 1 17 11
6 Akila Dananjaya 4 0 4 6 1 32 16
7 Thisara Perera 1 4 1 38 19
8 Chaturanga de Silva 4 4 1 47 22
9 Asela Gunaratne 6 6 4 4 67 26
10 Nuwan Pradeep 1 1 4 73 29
11 Thisara Perera 0 6 6 6 6 97 34
12 Angelo Mathews 4 0 0 0 1 102 39
13 Dushmantha Chameera 6 4 6 out 118 43

Note: Rohit did not face any ball in the fourth over.

All the Sri Lankan bowlers suffered at Rohit's hands. The Indian skipper took a special liking for his opposite number Thisara Perera whom he hit for four sixes, while smashing 30 from just eight balls.

This is how Rohit scored against each bowler:

 BallsRunsStrike Rate4s6s
Angelo Mathews 8 13 162.50 3 -
Thisara Perera 8 30 375.00 1 4
Dushmantha Chameera 5 17 340.00 1 2
Nuwan Pradeep 6 13 216.67 1 1
Akila Dananjaya 9 16 177.78 2 1
Chaturanga de Silva 3 9 300.00 2 -
Asela Gunaratne 4 20 500.00 2 2

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit celebrates an amazing ton. Photograph: BCCI

The Indore hundred was Rohit's second ton in T20 Internationals, the first Indian batsman to achieve that feat.

He is the fifth batsman to score TWO hundreds in T20Is after Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Evin Lewis (West Indies) and Colin Munro (New Zealand).

Rohit's score is now the highest by an Indian batsman in T20Is, bettering K L Rahul's 110 not out against the West Indies last year.

Rohit's hundred came after 11.2 overs of the Indian innings -- the earliest any batsman has reached a three figure mark in Twenty20 Internationals.

His 10 sixes in the match are the most by an Indian batsman in this format, beating Yuvraj Singh's seven sixes versus England in a World T20 game in 2007. Rahul also beat Yuvraj's record by hitting 8 sixes in his Indore innings.

Rohit has now hit 64 sixes in international cricket this year, the most by any batsman in a single year. A B de Villiers had hit 63 sixes in 2015.

Most sixes in international cricket in a single year:

Player6sYear
Rohit Sharma India 64 2017
AB de Villiers South Africa 63 2015
Chris Gayle West Indies 59 2012
Shane Watson Australia 57 2011
Shahid Afridi Pakistan 56 2005
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 55 2014

The first wicket partnership of 165 runs between Rohit and K L Rahul is India's highest for any wicket in T20Is.

The pair obliterated the previous record stand of 158 between Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand in New Delhi last month.

India's total of 260/5 is their highest in this format; it is the joint-second highest in all T20Is behind only Australia's 263/3 (vs Sri Lanka in 2016) and along with Sri Lanka's 260/6 (vs Kenya in 2007).

India's previous highest was 244/4 vs the West Indies at Lauderhill last year.

Highest team totals in Twenty20 Internationals:

TotalForVsVenueYear
263/3 Australia Sri Lanka Pallekele 2016
260/6 Sri Lanka Kenya Johannesburg 2007
260/5 India Sri Lanka Indore 2017
248/6 Australia England Southampton 2013
245/6 West Indies India Lauderhill 2016
244/4 India West Indies Lauderhill 2016
241/6 South Africa England Centurion 2009

With 21 sixes, India equalled the world record of most sixes in a team innings in T20Is.

Ironically, India was at the receiving end on the earlier occasion.

Most sixes in a team innings in T20 Internationals:

6sScoreForVsVenueYear
21 245/6 West Indies India Lauderhill 2016
21 260/5 India Sri Lanka Indore 2017
19 193/4 Netherlands Ireland Sylhet 2014
18 248/6 Australia England Southampton 2013
17 241/6 South Africa England Centurion 2009
17 210/5 Afghanistan Scotland Edinburgh 2015
16 184/5 Australia India Bridgetown 2010
16 233/8 Afghanistan Ireland Greater Noida 2017

Rajneesh Gupta
