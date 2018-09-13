rediff.com

Rohit, Dhoni head with part squad for Asia Cup

September 13, 2018 19:27 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav click a selfie aboard a flight en route Dubai on Thursday

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav click a selfie aboard a flight en route Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Kuldeep Yadav/Twitter

The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among the limited overs specialists who left for Dubai on Thursday for the Asia Cup that starts on Saturday.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav posted a picture on his Twitter handle of him along with Sharma, Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

Jadhav is making a comeback to the national side post his surgery for a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the opening encounter of this year's Indian Premier League.

"Some of the players have left for the Asia Cup Thursday while the others will join them later," a BCCI official said.

India begin their campaign against minnows Hong Kong on September 18 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash the next day.

Tags: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
 

