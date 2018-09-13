Tendulkar, Rahane, Laxman convey wishes to fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Last updated on: September 13, 2018 16:47 IST

IMAGE: Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar performs Ganesh aarti at his residence. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and everyone from Sachin Tendulkar to Ajinkya Rahane and Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to extend their greetings to fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

The Master Blaster posted a picture of himself with the favourite deity.

"सर्वांना गणेशचतुर्थीच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया , मंगलमुर्ती मोरया. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya," he posted on his Twitter page.

India's Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane also took to the micro-blogging site to wish his fans: "May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya," he posted.

IMAGE: This picture was posted by VVS Laxman on his Twitter handle. Photograph: VVS Laxman/Twitter

Former India batsman VVS Laxman posted a picture of Lord Ganesh that was doing the rounds of social media, tweeting: "This Ganpati is made from raw bananas & bamboo in a village in Goa. The bananas are distributed after ripening among the villagers. This #GaneshChaturthi may we share love and joy."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity. Wish you all a very happy, joyus and eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi!".



S Badrinath, former India cricketer also wished his fans on Twitter: "May the lord of beginnings shower his blessings upon us on this #VinayakarChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi :)".

There was also message from Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"With the #Yellove from the Elephant God of the Jungle by the side, may all auspicious beginnings bring super results! #WhistlePodu #GaneshChaturthi," a message was posted on the IPL team's official Twitter handle.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that begins on Thursday September 13 and goes on till Sunday, September 23.