Congratulate Virat and Anushka!

Last updated on: December 11, 2017 23:31 IST

IMAGE: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with his actress wife Anushka Sharma before their wedding in Milan, Italy. Photograph: PTI Photo

India's most watched couple --Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli -- on Monday tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about the couple's marriage plans.

In one of the most awaited weddings in tinsel town and the playing fields, the two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.

First look! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married!

The celebrity couple, who had been dating for four years, were tight-lipped about their wedding plans despite the hype in the media.

In October, a newspaper reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Kohli was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sharma and Kohli, both 29, first met on the sets of a commercial.

