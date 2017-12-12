It's his birthday! Yuvraj Singh turns 36!

December 12, 2017 18:24 IST

IMAGE: Warm birthday wishes poured in for Yuvraj Singh. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Twitter

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned 36 on Tuesday and warm birthday wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity.

"There are champions and then there are fighters. For me, you are both. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Yuvi. May you have a successful year ahead," tweeted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"Happy birthday my brother @YUVSTRONG12 have the best birthday and let the six pack rest for a bit," wrote Zaheer Khan.

From former opener Virender Sehwag to current opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, all took to their official Twitter handles to wish one of the most loved cricketers across the country.

Posting a picture of him with Yuvraj, Sehwag continued his typical witty way while wishing the all-rounder on his special occasion.

"A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is only one rare one. Happy Birthday dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 . May your fight continue to inspire many," Sehwag wrote.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that Yuvraj is an inseparable part of his life while also wishing him a great future ahead.

"Happy Birthday to an inseparable part of my life. Wish you nothing but the very best in everything @YUVSTRONG12. May you have a great year ahead," he said.

Former Sports Minister Vijay Goel wrote, "Very Happy Birthday to #Indian cricketer @YUVSTRONG12! Keep inspiring & shining."

Indian batsman Suresh Raina also poured in his warm wishes to Yuvraj and said that the latter has made the country proud in various stages with his powerful performances.

"To someone who has taught us to keep fighting always. You've made us all proud at various stages with your powerful performances. Wishing you a very happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 May God bless you," he said.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was a part of the Indian Test squad who recently clinched a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the three-match series, wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 ...hope you a great year ahead! Cheers."

Describing Yuvraj as an 'amazing' human being, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel also wished Yuvraj on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to this amazing human being....have great day and even better year...posted this pic to make u feel younger@YUVSTRONG12," Patel wrote.

The flamboyant Indian batsman has recently been awarded with a doctorate degree in Philosophy Honoris Causa (Ph.D h.c.) by ITM University, Gwalior.

Yuvraj, who has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances, has been Indian cricket team's go-to player on numerous occasions.

The Chandigarh-based cricketer has always kept his best for the biggest stage, be it hitting six sixes off English bowler Stuart Broad during India's triumphant 2007 T20 World Cup campaign or winning the 'Man of the Tournament' in 2011 World Cup winning feat.

After he was diagnosed with cancer and survived, Yuvraj drew inspiration from the Livestrong Foundation in the USA and emerged as a crusader in the fight against cancer.