Magnificent Mary claims gold on CWG debut

April 14, 2018 08:51 IST

IMAGE: MC Mary Kom of India (red) throws blows at her opponent Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland (blue). Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

The legend of M C Mary Kom (48kg) grew larger as she added the Commonwealth Games gold to her packed medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final, in Gold Coast, on Saturday.

IMAGE: MC Mary Kom of India (red) in action. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealh Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.

The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach.

IMAGE: MC Mary Kom of India greets. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.

By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival.

IMAGE: Gold medallist MC Mary Kom of India, silver medallist Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland, and bronze medallists Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka and Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January. She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming to Australia.