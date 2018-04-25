rediff.com

PIX: Preity over the moon as Kings rule supreme...

April 25, 2018 10:06 IST

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta is all smiles these days, and why not!

Her team has got off to a smashing start and after five wins in six games, are sitting top of the IPL standings.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led team has put in some consistent performances this season and look the favourites to make it to the play-offs.

The rampaging opening duo Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have taken all the bowling attacks in the IPL to the cleaners and no target looks beyond them, while the bowlers have also made vital contributions.

Preity was literally over the moon as her team registered their fifth victory, against Delhi Daredevils on Monday.

She would be hoping a revamped Kings XI Punjab can continue their good form and clinch their maiden IPL title.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta passionately cheers for her team. All Photographs: BCCI

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Co-owner Preity Zinta is always present in the stands cheering for Kings XI Punjab.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity Zinta is ecstatic.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity Zinta shares her joy with the spectators as she distributes some jerseys to the fans in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab have given Preity a lot of reasons to flash her smile this season. Photograph: BCCI
