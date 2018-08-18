PHOTOS: England vs India, Day 1, 3rd Test

August 18, 2018 18:38 IST

Images from the opening day of the third Test between England India in Nottingham, on Saturday.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India's openers showed signs of improvement before Chris Woakes' triple strike left the visitors struggling at 82 for three against England at lunch on the opening day of the third Test, in Nottingham.



Put into bat, comeback man Shikhar Dhawan stroked his way to a fluent 35, putting on 60 for the opening stand before Woakes coming in as second change bowler blew away the top three to put the pressure right back on India.

From 60 for no loss, India lost three wickets for 22 runs to end the session at 82 for three at the lunch interval.



Dhawan was once again gone trying to poke at an away going delivery while KL Rahul (23) was trapped leg before by an incoming delivery.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The most disappointing was Cheteshwar Pujara (14), who again did the hardwork before Woakes successfully led the short ball trap enticing him for a hook shot. Pujara played the risky shot in the final over of the session, and ended up being caught at fine leg by Adil Rashid.



Dhawan, dropped after the Birmingham Test, opened the innings, initially showed more patience before he grew in confidence, hitting seven boundaries in his 65-ball knock.



James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled a tad short and the ball didn't swing much in the first hour of play as India were well placed at 43 for no loss



But it didn't take anything away from the solid job done by the opening pair. In fact, this was India's highest opening partnership outside Asia and West Indies since December 2013 as India's 50 came in the 17th over.



Woakes then changed the script as he bowled a fuller length and started troubling the batsmen immediately.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan bats during Day 1. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dhawan was caught at second slip by Buttler as he edged one off Woakes in the 19th over.



Two overs later, Rahul was trapped leg before as Woakes set him up beautifully. He bowled successive outswingers before bringing one back in.



The opener opted for DRS, but that didn't work in his favour either.



Things looked to be going smoothly despite these twin blows before Pujara's indiscretion cost India dearly.



India have made three changes with Dhawan coming in place of Murali Vijay, Jasprit Bumrah replacing Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant making his Test debut replacing veteran Dinesh Karthik.