'Never give up on us': Kohli's plea to fans

August 14, 2018 13:08 IST

'You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either.'

IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli asked the fans to back the Indian team as they look to make a comeback in the five-match Test series against England. Photograph: BCCI

Embattled India captain Virat Kohli called on the fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping that they 'never give up' on the side.



"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," read a message on Virat Kohli's official Facebook page.

The brief post was accompanied by a picture of the Indian team in an on-field huddle.



India trails 0-2 after losing the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series with the much-vaunted batting being a major let-down.



Kohli, after a hundred in the first Test, also experienced a dip in form in the second match and was troubled by an old back problem.



Following the innings and 159-run loss on the second Test Lord's, the skipper admitted that the team combination was 'a bit off' when questioned specifically on selection decisions so far but insisted that the side would bounce back.



"(At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli had said.



The third Test will be played in Nottingham, from Saturday.