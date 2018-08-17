PIX: Former India captain Wadekar cremated with full state honours

August 17, 2018 17:13 IST

IMAGE: The mortal remains of former India cricketer Ajit Wadekar was kept at his residence as well wishers paid their final respects on Friday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who died on August 15, was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai on Friday with full state honours.

Wadekar, who had led India to its first victory in West Indies and England in 1971, had died at a South Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

IMAGE: Policeman fire arms as the body of Ajit Wadekar is taken for cremation. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Wadekar served Indian cricket in different capacities -- as manager, coach and a selector. A batsman par excellence, he was also the first to captain India in the One-Day Internationals.

Wadekar's body was kept at his Worli residence this morning for his well-wishers to pay their last respects.

IMAGE: Ajit Wadekar was bid adieu with full state honours. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Sameer Dighe, former hockey captain M M Somaiya and past and present officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association offered their prayers and condolences.

BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim also paid tributes on behalf of the Cricket Board.

Politicians cutting across party lines, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also offered their prayers.

IMAGE: Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil arrives to pay his respects. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Wadekar's body was then taken to the Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in Dadar in Central Mumbai in an open truck. At the Gymkhana, former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, Nilesh Kulkarni, domestic cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar and officials of the SPG also offered their last respects to departed soul.

Jatin Paranjpe was also present at the Gymkahna, while his father Vasu Paranjpe was there at the crematorium.

IMAGE: The Wadekar family proceeds for the cremation ceremony. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Wrapped in the Tricolour, Wadekar's body was later was taken to the crematorium.

A few of his well wishers remembered the late India captain after the rituals were performed.

In the presence of family members and well-wishers, Wadekar was bid a tearful adieu as Mumbai Police gave him a gun salute.