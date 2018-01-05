Ashes PHOTOS: Smith, Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney

Last updated on: January 05, 2018 13:58 IST

Images from Day 2 of the 5th and final opening Test between Australia and England at the SCG in Sydney on Friday

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja of Australia and Steve Smith of Australia leave the field at the conclusion of play during Day 2 of the Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday, in Sydney. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia captain Steve Smith continued to be England's Ashes nemesis on Friday as he passed 6,000 test runs in an unbeaten knock of 44 to help his team to 193 for two at close of play on the second day of the fifth Test.

The world's top ranked batsman and Usman Khawaja batted through the final session in a 107-run partnership after openers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner had departed earlier in Australia's reply to England's 346.

Khawaja notched a stylish 91 not out on the ground where he made his Test debut in the corresponding fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground seven years ago but it was the wicket of Smith that England most desperately wanted.

IMAGE: Mason Crane of England nearly collides with fielder Mark Stoneman as he attempts to catch his own delivery. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

They were to be disappointed with only a couple of half chances presenting themselves as Smith sent a couple of early edges fizzing through the slips.

The 28-year-old was soon looking comfortable and unfussily swatted a single to backward square to pass the 6,000 career runs mark in his 111th test innings. Only the great Donald Bradman reached the milestone in fewer knocks.

IMAGE: David Warner of Australia leaves the field after being dismissed by James Anderson of England. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Having started the day with a brilliant diving catch in the slips to dismiss Dawid Malan, Smith walked off his home ground in the brilliant afternoon sunshine with 648 runs to his name in the series so far.

The tourists, 3-0 down in the series with the urn already relinquished, earlier posted a competitive tally in the face of some fearsome pace bowling on the back of a hard wagging tail and some wasteful Australian catching.

Australia came out after lunch to begin their innings in front of another packed house only for Stuart Broad to clean bowl Bancroft for a duck in the second over.

Warner scored a measured 56 by his standards in a 85-run stand with Khawaja before was caught behind when James Anderson got the ball to move away from him.

IMAGE: Tom Curran of England avoids a short ball from Josh Hazlewood of Australia during Day 2 of the Fifth Ashes Test on Friday, in Sydney. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Broad's 31, featuring two thumping sixes, had earlier been integral to a bright morning for the tourists after the hammer blow of losing two wickets in the last couple of overs of day one.

Malan (62) lasted less than half an hour after they had resumed on 233 for five, Mitchell Starc eliciting an outside edge which Smith caught brilliantly to make some amends for three spills in his otherwise impeccable series.

His fast bowlers then proceeded to produce a couple of howlers with Pat Cummins dropping Tom Curran on 21 off Nathan Lyon and, in the next over, Josh Hazlewood letting Moeen Ali off the hook with the all-rounder on 22.

IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft of Australia knocks off he bails to run out Mason Crane of England. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

England's tail made the most of the reprieves with Curran hitting a confident 39 and Moeen 30 before both fell victim to the pace of Cummins (4-80).

Broad braved the short bowling almost until the scheduled lunch break before becoming spinner Lyon's first victim of the match and the innings ended in a mix-up that resulted in Mason Crane being run-out for four in his maiden Test innings.

The 20-year-old leg spinner later made a reasonably solid start to his Test career with the ball, returning figures of 0-58.