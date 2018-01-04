Smith excited to be back at Rajasthan Royals

January 04, 2018 23:57 IST

IMAGE: Steven Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015 . Photograph: BCCI

Australian captain Steve Smith is delighted to be back at Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015, when he led the side to the playoffs. In 69 IPL matches, Smith has scored 1703 runs at an average of 37.02 with one century and five half-centuries.

Smith said, "I am really excited to be standing by the Rajasthan Royals in this season of the IPL. It's a great franchise with great people around. I loved playing for them in the past and I am looking forward to once again joining the team and making a big difference in the IPL this year."

He was the captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the last season of IPL and powered his team to the final of the tournament. Smith is the only player to be retained by the franchise.

Ponting appointed Delhi Daredevils coach

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting was today appointed coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The announcement was made by Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua as he welcomed the three-time World Cup winner.

Ponting takes over the reins at DD from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had stepped down after the previous season owing to BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations.

Dravid chose to coach India A and India Under-19 teams over the IPL franchise.

"Ricky Ponting has been appointed as head coach. We will have a new coach and a new team with the idea of having continuity. We have retained two youngsters and the whole team will be built around them. Chris Morris is a top all rounder," Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said.

The 43-year-old has earlier coached Mumbai Indians for two seasons in 2015 (when they won the title) and 2016.

Apart from coaching role, Ponting has played in the cash-rich T20 tournament for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.