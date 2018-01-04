PIX: 'Tourists' Dhawan, Kohli spend quality family time in Cape Town

Last updated on: January 04, 2018 13:03 IST

IMAGE: India opener Shikhar Dhawan poses with his family in picturesque Cape Town. Photograph: Shikhar D Official/Instagram

The Indian cricket team is in South Africa and while the game is priority, opener Shikhar Dhawan took some time out to breath in some Cape Town air.

The Indian opener, who is in decent form, having scored well in the One-dayers and the T20Is against Sri Lanka last month, enjoyed some time out from training while going sight-seeing with his young family in beautiful Cape Town.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and his kids are all smiles under the Cape Town sun. Photograph: Shikhar D Official/Twitter

“Had great family time in the beautiful city of Cape Town. Looking forward to the match”, wrote Dhawan on his Instagram page along with pictures with family.

On Friday, Dhawan slammed Emirates for unprofessional conduct after his wife and kids were stopped at Dubai airport from boarding a connecting flight to Cape Town, a claim denied by the airline.

Dhawan vented his ire on social media after reaching South Africa without his family. His wife and son were stopped at Dubai airport, from where the Indian team took the connecting flight to Cape Town.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and family pose with Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Yashraj Films Talent/Instagram

Dhawan and family were also seen spending some fun time with captain Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma.

Let’s hope all the travelling will help keep their minds and body refreshed as they go into the first Test against the mighty Proteas on Friday.