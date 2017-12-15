Ravindra Jadeja joins greats, hits six sixes in an over in Inter-Dist game!

Last updated on: December 15, 2017 23:03 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Out of favour in T20 cricket, Ravindra Jadeja showed glimpses of his utility in the shortest format as he hit six sixes in an over during a recent Inter-District T20 tournament match played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot and organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Jadeja scored 154 off only 69 balls for Jamnagar against Amreli as his side posted 239 for 6 in 20 overs.

The feat was achieved in the 15th over when left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja was hit for six consecutive sixes. In all, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 boundaries.

In reply, Amreli were restricted to 118 for 5 in 20 overs, losing by 121 runs.

This feat has put Jadeja in the company of batting greats like Gary Sobers and Ravi Shastri.

Windies legend Sobers achieved the feat in a first class game between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in 1968, while Bombay’s Shastri sent Baroda bowler Tilak Raj to the cleaners in a Ranji Tropy match in 1985.

More recently, Yuvraj hit England’s Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in the World T20 semi-final in 2007. Earlier that year, South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat in the 2007 World Cup match against the Netherlands.