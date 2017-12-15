When legend Asha Bhosle bumped into Irfan Pathan

December 15, 2017 18:44 IST

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle and Irfan Pathan greet each other warmly. Photograph: Asha Bhosle/Twitter

When legendary Bollywood songstress Asha Bhosle met former India pacer Irfan Pathan it was a 'fan moment' for the duo.

The duo bumped into each other at Mumbai airport on Friday and from the tweets they exchanged, it looked like they had a fun time catching up.

"Caught him at Mumbai airport," tweeted Bhosle, with a smiley to finish off the sentence.

Irfan replied like a fan-boy, tweeting: "Such a pleasure meeting u Maam (sic) n hearing all the music n cricketing stories from u,u made my day".