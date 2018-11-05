Is Gambhir getting ready to quit cricket?

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 14:10 IST

The former India opener's decision to opt out of Delhi captaincy is an indicator that he might not continue playing competitive cricket for a very long time.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir had stepped down from Delhi Daredevils captaincy in IPL-11 earlier this year. Photograph: Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Delhi's senior-most player Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from the state Ranji side's captaincy and has told the team management to pick a younger player for the job, an official said on Monday.

24-year-old Nitish Rana was named as the new captain.



"Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games," Gambhir tweeted.



Rana is a middle-order batsman, who has an average of 46.29 in 24 first-class appearances so far.



"Gautam has intimated the state team's chief selector Amit Bhandari that he would like to opt out of captaincy. He suggested that someone younger be groomed for the job. Nitish Rana will lead the side and Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy," a senior office-bearer of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) told.

The Delhi squad, for the first match scheduled on November 12, at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be named later on Monday.



Gambhir was reinstated as captain at the start of the season and led Delhi to the Vijay Hazare finals and scored close to 500 runs in the National One-Dayers.



It is learnt that Gambhir, who is now 37, decided against continuing at the helm as it is still not clear whether he will play all the four-day games this season.



Gambhir's decision to opt out of captaincy is also an indicator that he might not continue playing competitive cricket for a very long time.



However, with no Shikhar Dhawan or Rishabh Pant, Gambhir's experience will certainly be required.



Gambhir, however, had a slump in form during the Indian Premier League earlier this year and his return to Delhi Daredevils' fold ended in a nightmare.



The senior opener stepped down from captaincy and also didn't take part after the first six games of the cash-rich league.



Of late, Gambhir has been active on social media on various issues ranging from politics to cricket.