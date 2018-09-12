Have you seen Gautam Gambhir with bindi and dupatta?

Last updated on: September 12, 2018 15:57 IST

IMAGE: Cricketer Gautam Gambhir during the inauguration of seventh edition of Hijra Habba, in New Delhi. He is made to wear a dupatta and sports a bindi on his forehead. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI

The transgender community came together at a Delhi Mall for the annual Hijra Habba, on Tuesday. Organised by the HIV/AIDS Alliance India, the event, whose theme this year as ‘Born This Way’.

The event brought together transgender advocates.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir speaks during he inauguration of seventh edition of Hijra Habba, in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is very active on social media and is known for his bold remarks too expressed his support and congratulated everyone on the dilution of Section 377.

IMAGE: Transwomen artists perform. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI

The 37-year-old southpaw also supports the family members of the CRPF men who lost their lives in a naxalite attack in Sukma district of Chattisgarh. It may be recalled that immediately after the massacre last year, Gambhir announced lifetime support for education of the children of these martyrs through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

This is not the first time that Gambhir has helped the security forces and made a grand gesture. The philanthropist also pledged to fund the education of Zohra, the daughter of a slain Jammu and Kashmir policeman ASI Abdul Rashid. Eight-year-old Zohra lost her father in a suspected militant attack in Kashmir’s Anantnang district in August 2017.