Gambhir to give up complete IPL salary

April 25, 2018 18:53 IST

Having relinquished captaincy of Delhi Daredevils, Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary while taking responsibility for the team's disastrous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non-performance.

 

Gambhir resigned from captaincy after Delhi Daredevils lost five of their six games with the skipper managing a meagre 85 runs opening the batting, including a half century in the first game.

"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free," a source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn't want to take any money and it's a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game," the source added.

While he is still available for the season as a player, he will take a call on his future only after the IPL gets over.

"I don't know, it's too early for me to decide on that. Let me sit down and decide. I have to think where my game goes and I go as an individual," Gambhir said during an media interaction.

Tags: IPL, Delhi Daredevils, Gautam, Gambhir, KXIP
 

