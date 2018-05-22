IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1

May 22, 2018 22:06 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings bowling attack utilised lively Wankhede Stadium to the fullest restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a modest 139 for 7 in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Effective seam bowling in Powerplay overs swung the game towards two-time champions early on in the innings and they never let it slacken except towards the end when Carlos Brathwaite (43 off 29 balls) laid into Shardul Thakur.



Skipper Kane Willamson (24), Yusuf Pathan (24) and Brathwaite (43 in 29 balls) were the useful contributors for Sunrisers on a track that offered good bounce.

IMAGE: A jubilant Shardul Thakur after dismissing Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

CSK pegged back Sunrisers at 47 for 3 with both Williamson and opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) back in the dugout.



Dhawan, the second-highest scorer for Sunrisers with 437 runs, inside edged Deepak Chahar back on to his stumps off the first delivery of the match.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sreevats Goswami. Photograph: BCCI

The in-form Williamson, produced three hits to the fence off the last three balls in the same over, an exquisite extra cover drive being the pick.



From the other end, Lungi Ngidi packed off the other opener Shreevats Goswami by accepting a smart return catch, when the left-hander miscued the pull shot.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo celebrates with a few dance moves after taking the wicket of Yusuf Pathan. Photograph: BCCI

Things only got worse for Sunrisers when when they lost their skipper Williamson, who was caught down the leg side off a short ball from Thakur to leave his team reeling on 36 for three, in the fifth over.



CSK continued to chip away at the wickets. Shakib Al Hasan also fell to a leg-side catch by Dhoni off Dwayne Bravo (2/25) and it left Sunrisers at a spot at 50 for four.

IMAGE: Carlos Brathwaite hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja sent back Manish Pandey cheaply, caught and bowled off a leading edge before Bravo pulled off a stunner, pouching on to a low full-blooded drive from Pathan.



A late flurry from West Indian Brathwaite, who slammed Thakur for four huge sixes and a four in death overs, boosted the total significantly as Sunrisers scored 41 from the last three overs.