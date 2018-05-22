How Ponting's advice helped Shaw during IPL

May 22, 2018 18:49 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw during a promotional event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Delhi Daredevils youngster Prithvi Shaw said playing under the coaching of legendary Australian Ricky Ponting during the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League was a big learning experience for the right-hander.

While Delhi failed to make it to the play-offs after winning just five out of 14 games, 18-year-old Shaw gave a good account of himself with 245 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 153, with two half-centuries.



On his interactions with Ponting, Shaw said: "I really like him. The only advice he gave was to enjoy my game."



The Mumbai youngster, who guided India to the Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year, said he was nervous in the first few games playing in front of packed stadiums during the IPL and Ponting's tips proved to be a big help.



"I was really nervous for the first game playing in front of 40,000 people even though it wasn't my first game but there was pressure. I really enjoyed the whole experience with the whole team," said Shaw during a promotional event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw clicks a selfie with young cricketers.

Shaw, who hit centuries in his debut in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy last year, continues to take giant strides in his career. He has been named in both the one-day and four-day squads for the upcoming India 'A' tour of England



"Have been to England 6-7 times so I know how the conditions are going to be, how the wickets will behave but then again it's going to be difficult to play against England at their homeground," he stated



Shaw, who once held the world record in school cricket scoring 546 in a Haris Shield match in 2013, says the team will plan and prepare for the challenging tour of England under the guidance of India 'A' coach Rahul Dravid.