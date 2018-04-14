CWG updates: Mary Kom wins Commonwealth Games gold

Last updated on: April 14, 2018 08:05 IST

IMAGE: India’s M C Mary Kom competes in the women's 48 kg final at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

India's M C Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland to win the 48 kg women's boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The Five-time World champion and Olympic bronze-medallist, competing in the Games for the first time, proved too good for the 22-year-old and won by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

This is her first Commonwealth Games medal and India 18th gold at the ongoing Games.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom had won the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before taking the top honours at the India Open in January.

She also won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before arriving in Gold Coast.

England beat India 6-for women's hockey bronze

India's women's hockey team turned in an embarrassing performance in the bronze medal round against England and was thrashed 6-0.

They conceded four goals in the last five minutes to give the English a tennis scoreline victory.

Hopefully, the men's team will do better in their bronze medal match against England.

IMAGE: India's Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy in action in the men's doubles badminton at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy are in the final of the men's doubles badminton at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian pair defeated Sachin Dias and Goonethilleka Buwaneka 21-18, 21-10.

They needed just 42 minutes to demolish the challenge of the Sri Lankans and get in the reckoning for India's first-ever men's doubles medal in badminton at the Games.

IMAGE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in action in the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles table tennis semi-final against England’s Liam Pitchford and Yo Tin Tim. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

India had two pair in the mixed doubles semi-final, but both failed to make it to the gold medal round at the Commonwealth Gams on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das were beaten by Ning Gao and Yu Mengyu of Singapore 3-2. The Indian pair lost 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11.

In the second semi-final, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to England’s Liam Pitchford and Yo Tin Tim by a similar margin 8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 13-15.

So we have two Indian pairs playing for the bronze medal.

On Thursday, the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das went down to defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu 5-11, 4-11, 5-11 in the gold medal round.

The silver medal they won was India’s first from women’s doubles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

Rajput, Chain ins 50m Rifle 3 Positions final

India's leading marksmen Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh made it to the final of the 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions event.

Rajpur topped the qualifying round with 1180 points: kneeling (391), prone (399) and standing (390) positions.

Chain was second with 1166. He scored 389 in kneeling, 398 in prone and 379 in standing.

In scoring 1180, Rajput bettered the previous Commonwealth Games mark of 1166 in qualifying, set by countryman Gagan Narang in 2010.

Chain's effort equalled it.