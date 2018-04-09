Injured Kedar Jadhav ruled out of IPL

April 09, 2018 18:59 IST

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.

“Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet. We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.

Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.

Image: Kedar Jadhav

Photograph: BCCI