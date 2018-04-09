KKR v RCB: Star of the Match

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
It stands true for Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine.
The Trinidadian hammered a quickfire half-century as KKR outclassed the astar-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the third game of the IPL, Season 11, at the Eden Gardens, on Sunday, April 8.
Narine's previous best was also against the RCB last season, a 15-ball half-century.
Man of the Match Narine's hitting set off KKR's 177 run chase in style.
Narine smashed 5 sixes and 4 boundaries in his 19-ball knock to rally KKR after danger man Chris Lynn (5)'s early dismissal.
The KKR win meant its new skipper Dinesh Karthik -- who scored a steady unbeaten 35 -- began his campaign with a victory.
