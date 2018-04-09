rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR v RCB: Star of the Match

KKR v RCB: Star of the Match

April 09, 2018 10:09 IST

Sunil Narine

IMAGE: Sunil Narine hit a 19-ball 50. Photograph: KKR/Twitter

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

It stands true for Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine.

 

The Trinidadian hammered a quickfire half-century as KKR outclassed the astar-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the third game of the IPL, Season 11, at the Eden Gardens, on Sunday, April 8.

Narine's previous best was also against the RCB last season, a 15-ball half-century.

Man of the Match Narine's hitting set off KKR's 177 run chase in style.

Narine smashed 5 sixes and 4 boundaries in his 19-ball knock to rally KKR after danger man Chris Lynn (5)'s early dismissal.

The KKR win meant its new skipper Dinesh Karthik -- who scored a steady unbeaten 35 -- began his campaign with a victory.

Rediff Sports
Tags: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match Narine, Sunil Narine, RCB
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use